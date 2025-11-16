Search ends for crew member who fell overboard from UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2025 12:52 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2025 5:46 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The search for a crew member who fell overboard on a U.K. Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker off the northwest coast of Ireland was ended Sunday after efforts to find the person failed, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.

The crew member last seen late Friday night on the RFA Tidesurge was reported missing Saturday morning.

Defense officials did not provide information on the circumstances of the disappearance or the identity of the person but said next of kind was notified.

“After an extensive search, it is with deep sadness that we confirm the missing crew member of RFA Tidesurge has not been found,” Defense Secretary John Healey said. “My thoughts are with their family during this tragic time, as well as their fellow crew members.”

The Irish Coast Guard coordinated a search that included the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, the Irish Air Corps and the mainly volunteer Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The auxiliary fleet staffed by civilian sailors provides support in combat, counters piracy and helps with evacuations and disaster relief.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Calgary father dead, 5-yr-old girl missing after California ocean wave sweeps them off feet

CALGARY — Investigators in California say a Calgary man is dead and his five-year-old daughter is missing after the pair was swept off the shoreline by a tall ocean wave on Garrapata State Beach. The...

4h ago

Pilot killed in eastern Ontario plane crash participating in training flight: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the pilot killed in a Saturday mid-air collision in eastern Ontario was taking part in a training exercise.  The TSB says it has deployed a team to Martintown...

6h ago

Post-secondary schools brace for more pain as Ottawa cuts international student visas

OTTAWA — As provincial governments wait to hear details of Ottawa's new immigration targets, some are warning that coming cuts to the number of international student visas will put colleges and universities...

11h ago

Federal and Manitoba governments announce more steps toward port project

WINNIPEG — One of the federal government's proposed nation-building projects — the expansion of the Port of Churchill and the rail line that serves the remote northern community — will require a...

20m ago

Top Stories

Calgary father dead, 5-yr-old girl missing after California ocean wave sweeps them off feet

CALGARY — Investigators in California say a Calgary man is dead and his five-year-old daughter is missing after the pair was swept off the shoreline by a tall ocean wave on Garrapata State Beach. The...

4h ago

Pilot killed in eastern Ontario plane crash participating in training flight: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the pilot killed in a Saturday mid-air collision in eastern Ontario was taking part in a training exercise.  The TSB says it has deployed a team to Martintown...

6h ago

Post-secondary schools brace for more pain as Ottawa cuts international student visas

OTTAWA — As provincial governments wait to hear details of Ottawa's new immigration targets, some are warning that coming cuts to the number of international student visas will put colleges and universities...

11h ago

Federal and Manitoba governments announce more steps toward port project

WINNIPEG — One of the federal government's proposed nation-building projects — the expansion of the Port of Churchill and the rail line that serves the remote northern community — will require a...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Senior dies after house fire in Annex neighbourhood

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-alarm house fire in the Annex. Alessandra Carneiro has the details and community reaction.

4h ago

2:48
Last Call: the imperial pub closes for good after 81 years

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with long-time customers, sharing stories of their favourite watering hole.

22h ago

1:57
Dry weather, cooler temperatures on the way

Cooler air is set to return to the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
0:20
Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.
2:45
Windy weekend kicks off with rain showers

The GTA is gearing up for a very windy weekend that will kickoff with rain showers. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
More Videos