Woman, 84, dies after house fire in the Annex

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in the Annex.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue Road and Davenport Road area around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

A woman was found on the second floor of the home with no vital signs and taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The origin and cause of the blaze are under investigation.