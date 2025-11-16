Zelenskyy says Ukraine is working on a prisoner exchange with Russia

Civilians practice military skills on a training ground in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2025 3:34 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2025 10:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is working to resume prisoner exchanges with Russia that could bring home 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, a day after his national security chief announced progress in negotiations.

“We are … counting on the resumption of POW exchanges,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “Many meetings, negotiations and calls are currently taking place to ensure this.”

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Saturday he held consultations mediated by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on resuming exchanges.

He said the parties agreed to activate prisoner exchange agreements brokered in Istanbul to release 1,200 Ukrainians. Moscow did not immediately comment.

The Istanbul agreements refer to prisoner-exchange protocols established with Turkish mediation in 2022 that set rules for large, coordinated swaps. Since then, Russia and Ukraine have traded thousands of prisoners, though exchanges have been sporadic.

Umerov said technical consultations would be held soon to finalize procedural and organizational details, expressing hope that returning Ukrainians could “celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays at home — at the family table and next to their relatives.”

In other developments, energy infrastructure was damaged by Russian drone strikes overnight into Sunday in Ukraine’s Odesa region, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. A solar power plant was among the damaged sites.

Ukraine is desperately trying to fend off relentless Russian aerial attacks that have brought rolling blackouts across Ukraine on the brink of winter.

Combined missile and drone strikes on the power grid have coincided with Ukraine’s efforts to hold back a Russian battlefield push aimed at capturing the eastern stronghold of Pokrovsk.

Russia fired a total of 176 drones and one missile overnight, Ukraine’s air force said Sunday, adding that Ukrainian forces shot down or neutralized 139 drones.

On the front line, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that its forces had taken two settlements in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia’s bigger and better-equipped army has scaled up its attacks, placing the short-handed Ukrainian military under severe strain. Ukrainian officials said in September that the front line has grown in length to nearly 1,250 kilometers (800 miles).

Russia has paid a high price in casualties and armor for its war of attrition, however, and Ukraine has held it to incremental battlefield gains.

Ukrainian forces struck a major oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region, along with a warehouse storing drones for the elite Rubicon drone unit in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region, Ukraine’s general staff said Sunday. Russian officials did not immediately confirm the attacks.

Months of Ukrainian long-range drone strikes on Russian refineries have aimed to deprive Moscow of the oil export revenue it needs to pursue the war.

Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday that its forces shot down 57 Ukrainian drones overnight.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Post-secondary schools brace for more pain as Ottawa cuts international student visas

OTTAWA — As provincial governments wait to hear details of Ottawa's new immigration targets, some are warning that coming cuts to the number of international student visas will put colleges and universities...

4h ago

Woman, 84, dies after house fire in the Annex

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in the Annex. The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue Road and Davenport Road area around 11 p.m....

3h ago

Jewellers contend with changing consumer behaviour this season amid high gold prices

Jewelry hasn't lost its shine for gift-givers this holiday season, but business owners are expecting a bit more price sensitivity from customers after a surge in gold prices this year. The holiday season...

4h ago

Israeli leader insists there can be no Palestinian state, ahead of UN vote leaving that door open

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to oppose any attempt to establish a Palestinian state, a day before the U.N. Security Council will vote on a U.S.-drafted...

1h ago

Top Stories

Post-secondary schools brace for more pain as Ottawa cuts international student visas

OTTAWA — As provincial governments wait to hear details of Ottawa's new immigration targets, some are warning that coming cuts to the number of international student visas will put colleges and universities...

4h ago

Woman, 84, dies after house fire in the Annex

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in the Annex. The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue Road and Davenport Road area around 11 p.m....

3h ago

Jewellers contend with changing consumer behaviour this season amid high gold prices

Jewelry hasn't lost its shine for gift-givers this holiday season, but business owners are expecting a bit more price sensitivity from customers after a surge in gold prices this year. The holiday season...

4h ago

Israeli leader insists there can be no Palestinian state, ahead of UN vote leaving that door open

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to oppose any attempt to establish a Palestinian state, a day before the U.N. Security Council will vote on a U.S.-drafted...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Explosion at chemical plant in Argentina injures at least 12

A fire and explosion at an industrial complex in Ezeiza Argentina has injured at least 12 people. Karling Donoghue reports on the blast and the aftermath.

10h ago

2:48
Last Call: the imperial pub closes for good after 81 years

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with long-time customers, sharing stories of their favourite watering hole.

15h ago

1:57
Dry weather, cooler temperatures on the way

Cooler air is set to return to the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

0:20
Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.

18h ago

2:45
Windy weekend kicks off with rain showers

The GTA is gearing up for a very windy weekend that will kickoff with rain showers. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
More Videos