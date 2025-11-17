OTTAWA — The NDP says all five official candidates will be on the debate stage in Montreal later this month, now that the first fundraising deadline has passed.

Candidates had until last Friday to make their second of four $25,000 payments and get the necessary signatures to stay in the race.

Tanille Johnston, a social worker and Campbell River, B.C. city councillor, saw her fundraising efforts come down to the wire before she got the necessary cash together.

Tony McQuail, an Ontario organic farmer, collected the regional signatures he needed to continue his campaign in a 24-hour online blitz.

The campaigns for Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Rob Ashton did not report any problems with collecting the necessary money and signatures.

The candidates will take part in a predominantly French debate in Montreal on Nov. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press