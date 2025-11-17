All five NDP leadership candidates qualify for debate in Montreal next month

NDP Leadership Candidates, left-to-right, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Tony McQuail, Heather McPherson, Rob Ashton and President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) Bea Bruske pose for a family photo ahead of the NDP Leadership forum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2025 2:56 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 3:30 pm.

OTTAWA — The NDP says all five official candidates will be on the debate stage in Montreal later this month, now that the first fundraising deadline has passed.

Candidates had until last Friday to make their second of four $25,000 payments and get the necessary signatures to stay in the race.

Tanille Johnston, a social worker and Campbell River, B.C. city councillor, saw her fundraising efforts come down to the wire before she got the necessary cash together.

Tony McQuail, an Ontario organic farmer, collected the regional signatures he needed to continue his campaign in a 24-hour online blitz.

The campaigns for Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Rob Ashton did not report any problems with collecting the necessary money and signatures.

The candidates will take part in a predominantly French debate in Montreal on Nov. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Death of 84-year old woman in fire being considered a homicide: Toronto police

The fire that killed an 84-year-old woman in Toronto on Saturday night is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police determined the blaze was deliberately set. The two-alarm blaze broke out at...

14m ago

'They're a bunch of diddlers': Ford wants sex offender registry made public

Raging against child pornographers and sex offenders at Queen's Park on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed that his government would seek to give the public access to parts of the Ontario Sex Offender...

1h ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

Members of Parliament will decide later today whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

3h ago

Unfair playing field? Legal community raising concerns about handling of certain traffic violations

If you try to fight a speeding violation in some jurisdictions in Ontario the ticket you receive may be all the evidence the prosecution needs to prove your guilt. Some members of Ontario’s legal...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

