Canada may fall short of goal to eliminating cervical cancer by 2040, cancer society says

A cervix self-screening kit is a part of the first self-screening cervical cancer plan in Canada, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2025 4:01 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 5:11 am.

TORONTO — A Canadian Cancer Statistics report says the country may not reach its goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2040.

Data published by the Canadian Cancer Statistics Advisory Committee shows a “concerning plateau” of cervical cancer rates, signalling Canada is moving in the wrong direction.

The World Health Organization set a global goal in 2018 of virtually eliminating this type of cancer, which is caused by the human papilloma virus, to fewer than four cases diagnosed per 100,000 females.

Canada was making progress for decades as cervical cancer rates steadily declined between 1984 and 2005, but since then the trend has fluctuated.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s director of surveillance Jennifer Gillis says that’s likely due to lower HPV vaccination rates, a decline in the rate of people getting screened, and gaps in followup care.

The report says 430 people in Canada are expected to die from cervical cancer in 2025. While that accounts for a small portion of the 87,400 expected deaths due to cancer in the country this year, all of them are potentially preventable.

Gillis says there are so many tools available to change the current trajectory, such as switching from the Pap test method of cervical cancer screening to the HPV test, which is more accurate and less frequent.

It’s been implemented in Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

She also says the HPV vaccine should be free for those who missed getting it in school, as the cost of $215 per dose is a barrier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

