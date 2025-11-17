Man, 62, dead in fatal Clarington crash

A 62-year-old Clarington man is dead after a single motor vehicle collision on Sunday, police say.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the Newtonville Road and Clarington Concession 4 area.

Officers say a sedan was heading northbound on Newtonville Road, when it lost control and swerved into a creek.

As a result of the crash, investigators say the 62-year-old driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, a 56-year-old female was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, and later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have not specified what caused the driver to swerve into the creek.