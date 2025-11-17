Man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds in Beaverton

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), says a man has died after he was dropped off at a Beaverton hospital with gunshot wounds late Sunday night.

In a social media post, DRPS says the man was dropped off around 11 p.m., and shortly after, officers located a “related scene” in the Mara Road and Simcoe Street area.

Durham police says their forensic unit and homicide unit have now taken over the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation | At approximately 11pm, police received a report that a male had been dropped off at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.



A short time later, officers located a related scene in the area of Mara Road and Simcoe… pic.twitter.com/BkdLehNYtd — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 17, 2025

Officers say this was an isolated incident.

No further information on the circumstances around the incident.