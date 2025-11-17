Man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds in Beaverton

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. DRPS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 17, 2025 8:37 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 8:38 am.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), says a man has died after he was dropped off at a Beaverton hospital with gunshot wounds late Sunday night.

In a social media post, DRPS says the man was dropped off around 11 p.m., and shortly after, officers located a “related scene” in the Mara Road and Simcoe Street area.

Durham police says their forensic unit and homicide unit have now taken over the investigation.

Officers say this was an isolated incident.

No further information on the circumstances around the incident.

