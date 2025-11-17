A man from Mississauga has been charged with more than a dozen offences in connection with a year-long human trafficking investigation dubbed “Project Magnolia.”

According to York Regional Police, the suspect procured and trafficked victims across Ontario between March 2017 and October 2025, including a person under the age of 18.

“The suspect advertised offers to provide sexual services online and took the proceeds from the trafficked victims,” police wrote in a statement released on Monday. “The suspect used violence to control his victims by assaulting and choking them.”

Investigators say the suspect sexually assaulted one victim and forced another to marry an unnamed individual for the suspect’s financial gain.

On Nov. 6, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in Mississauga and found the suspect inside one of the bedrooms.

He was identified as 34-year-old Jamiel Smith and placed under arrest.

Smith was charged with 13 offences, including trafficking a minor, sexual assault, forced marriage and assault causing bodily harm by choking.

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8, 2025.

Police have released a photo of Smith and believe there may be more alleged victims who haven’t come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.