MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget today

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a copy of the budget as he and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne make their way to the House of Commons for the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 5:10 am.

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will today decide whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election.

The consequential budget vote, scheduled for later today, serves as a confidence vote for the minority Liberals.

The Liberals need the support from another party – or at least a few MPs outside their party – to get the votes needed to pass the budget.

So far, opposition parties have spoken out against the budget, saying it doesn’t align with their priorities, and it isn’t yet clear where the Liberals will get the votes they need.

The Liberals presented their budget as a plan to spend less and invest more in the face of U.S. tariffs.

After taking Ottawa’s cost savings goals into account, the budget proposes nearly $90 billion in new spending over five years, much of it focused on capital creation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto City Hall to raise Palestinian flag, joins other cities across Canada

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is expected to join several other cities across Canada in raising the Palestinian flag this morning at city hall. The city is set to raise the Palestinian flag at 10...

2h ago

GTA auto shops urging drivers to switch tires ahead of first snowfall

As temperatures drop across the GTA, local auto shops are warning drivers not to wait until the first blast of winter to swap out their tires. At SSR Auto Service in East York, business is picking...

33m ago

October home sales down from last year, but more activity expected in 2026: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of residential properties that changed hands in October was lower compared with a year ago as prices also fell. There were 42,068 home sales across...

26m ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

9h ago

Top Stories

Toronto City Hall to raise Palestinian flag, joins other cities across Canada

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is expected to join several other cities across Canada in raising the Palestinian flag this morning at city hall. The city is set to raise the Palestinian flag at 10...

2h ago

GTA auto shops urging drivers to switch tires ahead of first snowfall

As temperatures drop across the GTA, local auto shops are warning drivers not to wait until the first blast of winter to swap out their tires. At SSR Auto Service in East York, business is picking...

33m ago

October home sales down from last year, but more activity expected in 2026: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of residential properties that changed hands in October was lower compared with a year ago as prices also fell. There were 42,068 home sales across...

26m ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Lake effect snow forming near the GTA

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for some regions north of Toronto. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:23
Senior dies after house fire in Annex neighbourhood

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-alarm house fire in the Annex. Alessandra Carneiro has the details and community reaction.

16h ago

2:48
Last Call: the imperial pub closes for good after 81 years

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with long-time customers, sharing stories of their favourite watering hole.

1:57
Dry weather, cooler temperatures on the way

Cooler air is set to return to the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
0:20
Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.
More Videos