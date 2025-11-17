October home sales down from last year, but more activity expected in 2026: CREA

<p>Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting a rebound in home sales and prices this year as homebuyers take advantage of improved borrowing conditions, but says its outlook is clouded by the threat of widespread tariffs from the U.S. A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</p>

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 6:55 am.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of residential properties that changed hands in October was lower compared with a year ago as prices also fell.

There were 42,068 home sales across the country last month, down 4.3 per cent from October 2024.

But home sales ticked up 0.9 per cent on a month-over-month basis, marking the sixth such increase over the past seven months.

The actual national average sale price of a home sold in October was $690,195, down 1.1 per cent from a year ago.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says that with interest rates now “almost in stimulative territory,” he expects housing markets across Canada to become more active heading into 2026, albeit tempered by persistent economic uncertainty.

The association says new listings were down 1.4 per cent month-over-month and there were 189,000 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of October, up 7.2 per cent from a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto City Hall to raise Palestinian flag, joins other cities across Canada

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is expected to join several other cities across Canada in raising the Palestinian flag this morning at city hall. The city is set to raise the Palestinian flag at 10...

2h ago

GTA auto shops urging drivers to switch tires ahead of first snowfall

As temperatures drop across the GTA, local auto shops are warning drivers not to wait until the first blast of winter to swap out their tires. At SSR Auto Service in East York, business is picking...

38m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will today decide whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

2h ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto City Hall to raise Palestinian flag, joins other cities across Canada

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is expected to join several other cities across Canada in raising the Palestinian flag this morning at city hall. The city is set to raise the Palestinian flag at 10...

2h ago

GTA auto shops urging drivers to switch tires ahead of first snowfall

As temperatures drop across the GTA, local auto shops are warning drivers not to wait until the first blast of winter to swap out their tires. At SSR Auto Service in East York, business is picking...

38m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will today decide whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

2h ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Lake effect snow forming near the GTA

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for some regions north of Toronto. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:23
Senior dies after house fire in Annex neighbourhood

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-alarm house fire in the Annex. Alessandra Carneiro has the details and community reaction.

16h ago

2:48
Last Call: the imperial pub closes for good after 81 years

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with long-time customers, sharing stories of their favourite watering hole.

1:57
Dry weather, cooler temperatures on the way

Cooler air is set to return to the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
0:20
Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.
More Videos