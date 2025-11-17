Peel police searching for missing 11-year-old boy, last seen boarding Durham Transit bus

Keon was reported missing by his principal at 11 a.m. and was later spotted on video boarding the Durham bus around 3 p.m. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 17, 2025 6:32 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 6:36 pm.

Peel police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen boarding a Durham Region Transit bus in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Officers say he was reported missing by his school principal at 11 a.m. Surveillance footage obtained by police appears to show the boy boarding the Durham bus around 3 p.m.

He has been identified by his first name, Keon, and described as five-foot-six-inches with a thin build and short, black afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, a teal T-shirt, and black pants.

Peel police tell 680 NewsRadio that Keon loves buses and trains and knows how to use transit.

They also said he’s known to board buses “for the fun of it.”

Police say they were able to track down the Durham bus, but Keon had departed the vehicle before it was found.

Officers are currently canvassing transit hubs. Anyone who spots Keon is asked to contact police.

