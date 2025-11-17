Toronto City Hall to raise Palestinian flag, joins other cities across Canada

A protester holds up a Palestinian flag at an encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus on Thursday, May 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 4:59 am.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is expected to join several other cities across Canada in raising the Palestinian flag this morning at city hall.

The city is set to raise the Palestinian flag at 10 a.m. in commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence after a petition from the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians.

The centre says the flying of the flag marks a “symbolic show of solidarity” for Palestinians in Toronto.

Under the city’s flag policy, flags of other countries are allowed to be flown at city hall on their national days or for special anniversaries. The flag can now be flown under the policy after Canada officially recognized the State of Palestine in September.

Toronto isn’t the only city in Canada to raise the Palestinian flag. Flags have also gone up at city hall in Calgary, Brampton, Ont., and Mississauga, Ont.

A pro-Israel group — the Tafsik Organization — has filed a court injunction against the city to prevent the flag raising, saying on social media the event endorses groups responsible for “inciting violence” against the Jewish community.

Both parties are scheduled to return to court today.

The city has raised dozens of flags since the beginning of the year — including the Israeli flag for the State of Israeli Independence Day on May 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA auto shops urging drivers to switch tires ahead of first snowfall

As temperatures drop across the GTA, local auto shops are warning drivers not to wait until the first blast of winter to swap out their tires. At SSR Auto Service in East York, business is picking...

38m ago

October home sales down from last year, but more activity expected in 2026: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of residential properties that changed hands in October was lower compared with a year ago as prices also fell. There were 42,068 home sales across...

32m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will today decide whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

2h ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

10h ago

Top Stories

GTA auto shops urging drivers to switch tires ahead of first snowfall

As temperatures drop across the GTA, local auto shops are warning drivers not to wait until the first blast of winter to swap out their tires. At SSR Auto Service in East York, business is picking...

38m ago

October home sales down from last year, but more activity expected in 2026: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of residential properties that changed hands in October was lower compared with a year ago as prices also fell. There were 42,068 home sales across...

32m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will today decide whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

2h ago

Man, 39, killed in 'targeted' Brampton shooting: police

A man was killed Saturday evening in what authorities describe as a "targeted" shooting in Brampton. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the attack happened near Loafers Lake Lane and Conestoga...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Lake effect snow forming near the GTA

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for some regions north of Toronto. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:23
Senior dies after house fire in Annex neighbourhood

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-alarm house fire in the Annex. Alessandra Carneiro has the details and community reaction.

16h ago

2:48
Last Call: the imperial pub closes for good after 81 years

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with long-time customers, sharing stories of their favourite watering hole.

1:57
Dry weather, cooler temperatures on the way

Cooler air is set to return to the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
0:20
Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.
More Videos