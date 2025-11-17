Toronto teenager headed to Team Canada for ball hockey.

Maddie plays ice hockey for Leaside and ball hockey for Withrow. She will be on the Canadian squad at the ball hockey worlds next year.

By Simon Bennett

Posted November 17, 2025 6:55 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 7:04 am.

Maddie Jones played ice and ball hockey, but it’s the latter where she has found success.

The 15-year old is the Ontario Ball Hockey Federation’s player of the year and will play for Team Canada at the World Ball Hockey Championships next year in England.

Maddie Jones

