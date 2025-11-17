Toronto teenager headed to Team Canada for ball hockey.
Posted November 17, 2025 6:55 am.
Last Updated November 17, 2025 7:04 am.
Maddie Jones played ice and ball hockey, but it’s the latter where she has found success.
The 15-year old is the Ontario Ball Hockey Federation’s player of the year and will play for Team Canada at the World Ball Hockey Championships next year in England.
Maddie Jones
