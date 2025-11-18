Canada investing more than $500 million in European Space Agency programs

Industry Minister Melanie Joly speaks during an event at the Canadian Space Agency where she highlighted Canada's role in the upcoming Artemis II mission, in Longueuil, Que., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2025 6:03 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 8:18 pm.

OTTAWA — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the government is ramping up its investment in European Space Agency programs by $528.5 million.

Joly made the announcement at the SpaceBound 2025 Conference in Ottawa today.

She says the investment in ESA programs creates new opportunities for Canada’s own space sector to thrive and build a competitive industrial base.

Canada’s investment is intended for research and development on Canadian-made technology.

The news release says the investment represents a tenfold increase over previous contributions.

Canada is the only non-European country partnered in the European Space Agency, an arrangement that dates back to 1979.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

