Canada’s health care system not ready for new therapies to treat early Alzheimer’s

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario warns the province isn't prepared for a sharp rise in dementia cases. Brandon Rowe reports.

By Brandon Rowe and Meredith Bond

Posted November 18, 2025 6:47 pm.

New Alzheimer’s research is warning that Canada’s health care system is not ready for the growing number of people living with the disease and the advancements in treatment.

“Alzheimer’s is a disease of aging. As the population in Canada ages, Alzheimer’s is becoming more and more prevalent,” shared Dr. Jaspreet Bhangu. “Currently, we know there’s over 700,000 people in Canada affected by Alzheimer’s or some type of dementia, and that number is set to climb quite significantly to over a million by 2030, and up to almost 1.8 million by 2050.”

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario (ASO) says early diagnosis and access to testing remains inconsistent across the province.

It found that while new innovative therapies have demonstrated in clinical trials that they could slow cognitive and functional decline in individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s and their availability could be imminent, the introduction of these therapies would be challenging in Canada.

The report highlights long wait times for cognitive assessments, limited access to diagnostic tools, and a lack of coordinated care, warning that without major improvements, families may miss crucial windows for emerging treatments.

“We’re hoping this report raises awareness, both with the general public and our policymakers, that we need to make changes in the healthcare system. We need to enable earlier diagnosis, which includes access to funded diagnostic tools such as cerebrospinal fluid as well as blood-based biomarker tests, and we need to incorporate brain health into our regular healthcare system,” said Cathy Barrick, the CEO of ASO.

Lee Laforest, an Innisfil resident, was a caregiver for her husband who passed away from dementia.

“In my case, I was losing my spouse every day. They say it’s the longest goodbye for a reason, because every single day a piece of them goes away.”

Laforest’s husband was a doctor, father, and grandfather, someone who spent his life caring for others. She first noticed something was wrong when he began forgetting tasks at work and around the home.

“When you are a caregiver for someone with dementia, you don’t sleep at all. You sleep with one eye open,” shared Laforest.

Since losing her husband, Laforest has become a caregiver advocate working with the ASO to help families understand the disease, navigate its challenges, and find community support.

“It’s not their fault, and it’s not your fault. This is a disease of the brain, and it’s a chronic condition … And if I can help somebody understand that your person living with dementia can no longer live in our world, and help you figure out how you now live in theirs … that’s the biggest thing I could ever do,” shared Laforest.

The report warns that without urgent action, Ontario risks falling further behind, leaving caregivers to shoulder the weight of a growing crisis. Early diagnosis, support and investment aren’t future concerns, they’re needed now for families like Laforest’s.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under cloudy skies The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

7m ago

Bo Bichette declines qualifying offer from Blue Jays

MLB players had until Tuesday to decide whether to accept qualifying offers for the 2026 season or test free agency. Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette was among the nine players who declined their...

1h ago

Congress acts swiftly to force release of Epstein files, and Trump agrees to sign bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both the House and Senate acted decisively Tuesday to pass a bill to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remarkable...

breaking

1h ago

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian, but couldn't give a timeline for when...

3h ago

Top Stories

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under cloudy skies The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

7m ago

Bo Bichette declines qualifying offer from Blue Jays

MLB players had until Tuesday to decide whether to accept qualifying offers for the 2026 season or test free agency. Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette was among the nine players who declined their...

1h ago

Congress acts swiftly to force release of Epstein files, and Trump agrees to sign bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both the House and Senate acted decisively Tuesday to pass a bill to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remarkable...

breaking

1h ago

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian, but couldn't give a timeline for when...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

4h ago

1:00
These were the most stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024

A new report by Équité Association shows the top ten stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024.

7h ago

1:28
Release of Epstein files to be voted on by U.S. House

U.S. House of representatives are set to vote on the release of the Epstein files after months of red-tape and opposition from President Trump.

8h ago

1:01
Ontario aims to make impaired drivers pay financial support for children of victims

The Ontario government says it’s looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child’s parent or guardian.

5h ago

1:02
Below seasonal temperatures expected to continue this week

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the week with clear skies. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos