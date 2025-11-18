Canada’s health care system not ready for new therapies to treat early Alzheimer’s

New Alzheimer’s research is warning that Canada’s health care system is not ready for the growing number of people living with the disease and the advancements in treatment.

“Alzheimer’s is a disease of aging. As the population in Canada ages, Alzheimer’s is becoming more and more prevalent,” shared Dr. Jaspreet Bhangu. “Currently, we know there’s over 700,000 people in Canada affected by Alzheimer’s or some type of dementia, and that number is set to climb quite significantly to over a million by 2030, and up to almost 1.8 million by 2050.”

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario (ASO) says early diagnosis and access to testing remains inconsistent across the province.

It found that while new innovative therapies have demonstrated in clinical trials that they could slow cognitive and functional decline in individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s and their availability could be imminent, the introduction of these therapies would be challenging in Canada.

The report highlights long wait times for cognitive assessments, limited access to diagnostic tools, and a lack of coordinated care, warning that without major improvements, families may miss crucial windows for emerging treatments.

“We’re hoping this report raises awareness, both with the general public and our policymakers, that we need to make changes in the healthcare system. We need to enable earlier diagnosis, which includes access to funded diagnostic tools such as cerebrospinal fluid as well as blood-based biomarker tests, and we need to incorporate brain health into our regular healthcare system,” said Cathy Barrick, the CEO of ASO.

Lee Laforest, an Innisfil resident, was a caregiver for her husband who passed away from dementia.

“In my case, I was losing my spouse every day. They say it’s the longest goodbye for a reason, because every single day a piece of them goes away.”

Laforest’s husband was a doctor, father, and grandfather, someone who spent his life caring for others. She first noticed something was wrong when he began forgetting tasks at work and around the home.

“When you are a caregiver for someone with dementia, you don’t sleep at all. You sleep with one eye open,” shared Laforest.

Since losing her husband, Laforest has become a caregiver advocate working with the ASO to help families understand the disease, navigate its challenges, and find community support.

“It’s not their fault, and it’s not your fault. This is a disease of the brain, and it’s a chronic condition … And if I can help somebody understand that your person living with dementia can no longer live in our world, and help you figure out how you now live in theirs … that’s the biggest thing I could ever do,” shared Laforest.

The report warns that without urgent action, Ontario risks falling further behind, leaving caregivers to shoulder the weight of a growing crisis. Early diagnosis, support and investment aren’t future concerns, they’re needed now for families like Laforest’s.