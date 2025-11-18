Carney off to the United Arab Emirates tonight before heading to G20 summit

Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2025 3:31 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 3:52 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is travelling to the United Arab Emirates Tuesday night before making his way to South Africa for the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this week.

A news release from the Prime Minister’s Office says Carney will meet with the president of the UAE in Abu Dhabi to expand the Canada-UAE economic partnership in key sectors including energy, agriculture, infrastructure and AI.

Carney is also expected to meet business executives and investors as he seeks to expand Canada’s export markets away from the United States, and attract foreign investors to Canada.

Later this week Carney will attend the G20 in Johannesburg, his first time as prime minister at the international forum that represents more than 85 per cent of the global economy.

This is Carney’s second overseas trip in the last four weeks, and his 10th foreign trip since taking office, prompting criticism from the Conservatives today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday told reporters he supports Carney’s international visits and thanked the prime minister for “getting Canada out front.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

House votes overwhelmingly to force release of Epstein files, sending bill to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill Tuesday to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remarkable display...

breaking

3m ago

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian, but couldn't give a timeline for when...

2h ago

'I believe fully in Craig:' Leafs GM Treliving backs Berube, quashing firing chatter

When beleaguered Maple Leafs fans heard that general manager Brad Treliving was holding a morning news conference in the midst of his team's five-game losing streak, an army of online soothsayers got to...

5h ago

Here are Ontario's most stolen vehicles in 2024

The Honda CR-V sits at the top of a list that shows the top 10 stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2024. A new report by Équité Association shows that the SUV is a high-theft vehicle as it often took...

1h ago

Top Stories

House votes overwhelmingly to force release of Epstein files, sending bill to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill Tuesday to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remarkable display...

breaking

3m ago

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian, but couldn't give a timeline for when...

2h ago

'I believe fully in Craig:' Leafs GM Treliving backs Berube, quashing firing chatter

When beleaguered Maple Leafs fans heard that general manager Brad Treliving was holding a morning news conference in the midst of his team's five-game losing streak, an army of online soothsayers got to...

5h ago

Here are Ontario's most stolen vehicles in 2024

The Honda CR-V sits at the top of a list that shows the top 10 stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2024. A new report by Équité Association shows that the SUV is a high-theft vehicle as it often took...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
These were the most stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024

A new report by Équité Association shows the top ten stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024.

3h ago

1:01
Ontario aims to make impaired drivers pay financial support for children of victims

The Ontario government says it’s looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child’s parent or guardian.

1h ago

5:53
NDP abstentions on budget vote 'wouldn't have changed anything'

Caryn Ceolin is joined by NDP MP and leadership candidate Heather McPherson to discuss why her party voted the way it did to help pass Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget and stave off a snap winter election.

7h ago

1:02
Below seasonal temperatures expected to continue this week

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the week with clear skies. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:43
Two suspects have been arrested after hundreds of thefts at GTA mausoleums and cemeteries

Two people have been arrested after hundreds of keepsakes were stolen from mausoleums and cemeteries across the GTA. Shauna Hunt with the details of what police are calling  a ‘reprehensible’ crime.

23h ago

More Videos