Carney off to the United Arab Emirates tonight before heading to G20 summit

Prime Minister Mark Carney is travelling to the United Arab Emirates Tuesday night before making his way to South Africa for the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this week.

A news release from the Prime Minister’s Office says Carney will meet with the president of the UAE in Abu Dhabi to expand the Canada-UAE economic partnership in key sectors including energy, agriculture, infrastructure and AI.

Carney is also expected to meet business executives and investors as he seeks to expand Canada’s export markets away from the United States, and attract foreign investors to Canada.

Later this week Carney will attend the G20 in Johannesburg, his first time as prime minister at the international forum that represents more than 85 per cent of the global economy.

This is Carney’s second overseas trip in the last four weeks, and his 10th foreign trip since taking office, prompting criticism from the Conservatives today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday told reporters he supports Carney’s international visits and thanked the prime minister for “getting Canada out front.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

