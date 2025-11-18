CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts dropped 17 per cent in October

A roofer is seen working on a new housing development in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., southwest of Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2025 9:10 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 9:35 am.

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in October fell 17 per cent compared with September.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 232,765 units in October, down from 279,174 in September.

Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC’s deputy chief economist, says the drop came as the number of starts in Ontario and British Columbia fell in October.

However, she noted that higher starts in markets like Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton helped keep the national year-to-date total elevated compared with the same period last year.

Actual housing starts in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater totalled 19,174 units in October, compared with 19,763 in October 2024, while the year-to-date total for centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was 197,207, up from 188,660 in the same period in 2024.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of total housing starts was 268,907 in October, down from 277,081 in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian. The measures come as an addition to...

11m ago

Cloudflare outage impacts thousands, disrupts transit systems, ChatGPT, X and more

A widely used Internet infrastructure company said that it has resolved an issue that led to outages impacting users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends," to the New Jersey...

24m ago

Missing 11-year-old boy found on TTC bus

Peel police say an 11-year-old boy has been found safe after he was reported missing in Scarborough Monday afternoon. Officers say the boy was reported missing by his school principal at 11 a.m. Surveillance...

1h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear licence plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear licence plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

1h ago

Top Stories

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian. The measures come as an addition to...

11m ago

Cloudflare outage impacts thousands, disrupts transit systems, ChatGPT, X and more

A widely used Internet infrastructure company said that it has resolved an issue that led to outages impacting users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends," to the New Jersey...

24m ago

Missing 11-year-old boy found on TTC bus

Peel police say an 11-year-old boy has been found safe after he was reported missing in Scarborough Monday afternoon. Officers say the boy was reported missing by his school principal at 11 a.m. Surveillance...

1h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear licence plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear licence plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Below seasonal temperatures expected to continue this week

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the week with clear skies. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:43
Two suspects have been arrested after hundreds of thefts at GTA mausoleums and cemeteries

Two people have been arrested after hundreds of keepsakes were stolen from mausoleums and cemeteries across the GTA. Shauna Hunt with the details of what police are calling  a ‘reprehensible’ crime.

17h ago

2:29
“Efficient justice or a violation of rights?” The use of ‘Certified’ evidence causing debate in some Ontario regions

Some members of Ontario’s Legal community are speaking out about what they call a concerning trend happening in some municipal traffic courts. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:31
Do the federal Liberals have enough support to pass their budget?

As MPs gather to vote on the federal budget, Glen McGregor breaks down which parties may help or vote against Carney's Liberals.

22h ago

1:41
Suspects posing as grieving family members arrested for hundreds of cemetery thefts

Two people were arrested after police say they were allegedly posing as grieving family members to steal hundreds of valuables from mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

20h ago

More Videos