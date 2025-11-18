Emissions up in Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as reliance on gas power deepens: report

The sun rises over the Toronto skyline on Tuesday June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 5:13 am.

The increased use of natural gas to power the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area is “undermining” efforts to cut into carbon emissions, according to a new report looking at the area’s planet-warming pollution.

The Atmospheric Fund, a regional climate agency, says emissions were up by one per cent in 2024, slower growth than previous years but well off the 11 per cent annual cuts the report says would be required to hit the region’s 2030 climate targets.

The report says electricity emissions were up 28 per cent — outpacing the two per cent demand increase — as a “direct consequence” of Ontario’s increasing reliance on natural gas to power the energy grid, which is expected to deepen over the next decade.

Buildings and transportation remain the two highest-emitting sectors across most of the GTHA, with the exception of Hamilton where steel manufacturing makes the industrial sector that city’s largest contributor.

Per-capita emissions dropped by around three per cent despite the area adding about 300,000 new residents, which the report calls a sign that some climate actions are delivering results.

The report notes governments have made good progress on home retrofit programs and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, underlining Toronto’s recent milestone of 100 electric buses in its transit fleet.

The GTHA covers Toronto and Hamilton, along with the surrounding regional municipalities of Durham, Halton, Peel and York.

Last year, 16 per cent of Ontario’s energy grid was powered by natural gas, making it 84 per cent emissions free — down from 87 per cent the year before and a high of 96 per cent in 2017, according to the province’s Independent Electricity System Operator.

Climate advocates have said the trend reflects the province’s failure to sooner invest in renewable energy and battery store. The government, meanwhile, suggests it still plans to have an almost entirely clean grid by 2050 and the recent rise in natural gas is partly due to ongoing nuclear refurbishments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today for rare Canada visit

OTTAWA — The Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today to begin a three-day state visit alongside a delegation of top government ministers and representatives from dozens of Swedish companies. King...

31m ago

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government narrowly survived a crucial budget vote Monday evening, one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority...

updated

5h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

7h ago

CRTC to release decision on new definition of Canadian content

OTTAWA — The federal broadcast regulator is set to release its decision on a new definition of Canadian content today. The modernized definition will apply to television and online streaming services. The...

32m ago

Top Stories

Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today for rare Canada visit

OTTAWA — The Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today to begin a three-day state visit alongside a delegation of top government ministers and representatives from dozens of Swedish companies. King...

31m ago

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government narrowly survived a crucial budget vote Monday evening, one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority...

updated

5h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

7h ago

CRTC to release decision on new definition of Canadian content

OTTAWA — The federal broadcast regulator is set to release its decision on a new definition of Canadian content today. The modernized definition will apply to television and online streaming services. The...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Below seasonal temperatures expected to continue this week

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the week with clear skies. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:43
Two suspects have been arrested after hundreds of thefts at GTA mausoleums and cemeteries

Two people have been arrested after hundreds of keepsakes were stolen from mausoleums and cemeteries across the GTA. Shauna Hunt with the details of what police are calling  a ‘reprehensible’ crime.

12h ago

2:29
“Efficient justice or a violation of rights?” The use of ‘Certified’ evidence causing debate in some Ontario regions

Some members of Ontario’s Legal community are speaking out about what they call a concerning trend happening in some municipal traffic courts. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

2:31
Do the federal Liberals have enough support to pass their budget?

As MPs gather to vote on the federal budget, Glen McGregor breaks down which parties may help or vote against Carney's Liberals.

17h ago

1:41
Suspects posing as grieving family members arrested for hundreds of cemetery thefts

Two people were arrested after police say they were allegedly posing as grieving family members to steal hundreds of valuables from mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

16h ago

More Videos