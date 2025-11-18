Man injured in Scarborough stabbing, police searching for suspect
Posted November 18, 2025 8:58 pm.
Last Updated November 18, 2025 9:00 pm.
A man in his 20s has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough.
Toronto police were called to Kingston and Overture roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The victim was located on the scene with a stab wound and transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are searching for a male wearing a black mask and brown hoodie. No further description has been made available.