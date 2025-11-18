Nylander scores in OT, Leafs down Blues 3-2 in OT to snap losing streak

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) celebrates his game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues during overtime NHL hockey in Toronto on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2025 10:29 pm.

William Nylander scored at 4:06 of overtime as the underperforming and injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues to snap an ugly five-game slide Tuesday.

Jake McCabe and Steven Lorentz had the other goals for Toronto (9-9-2), which entered the contest having dropped five straight, with four of those losses coming in regulation.

Joseph Woll made 27 saves in his second start of the season.

Nathan Walker and Dalibor Dvorsky replied for St. Louis (6-9-5). Jordan Binnington stopped 26 shots. The Blues fell to 1-2-2 over their last five.

Tied 1-1 after a first period that saw Nylander bat a puck into his own net and McCabe level things at the other end, Lorentz gave the home side the lead before Dvorsky tied it on a power play to make the score 2-2 through 40 minutes.

The Leafs were minus no fewer than seven regulars, including forwards Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Scott Laughton and Nicolas Roy. Brandon Carlo has joined fellow defenceman Chris Tanev on the sidelines, while goaltender Anthony Stolarz also remained out.

Takeaways

Leafs: Knies was scratched about an hour ahead of puck drop with a lower-body injury. The winger is listed as day-to-day.

Blues: Veteran defenceman Justin Faulk played the 1,000th regular-season game of his career, joining Jeff Skinner, teammate Cam Fowler and Tyler Seguin as members of the 2010 draft class to reach the milestone.

Key moment

Nylander tucked home his ninth goal of the season for the winner on a brilliant solo effort after undressing both Blues forward Dylan Holloway and Binnington.

Key stat

The Blues and Leafs started play as the two worst defensive teams in the NHL. St. Louis hit the ice having surrendered 3.84 goals per game, while Toronto came in at 3.79.

Up next

Blues: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Leafs: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

