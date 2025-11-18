Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under cloudy skies

The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all year to complete, and Santa alongside Mrs. Claus bringing it home as per usual.

As of Tuesday, the weather for the parade will be around 7 C and cloudy with no rain in the forecast.

The route begins at Christie Pits at 12:30 p.m. and ends at St. Lawrence Market.

Santa Claus Parade route. Photo credit: The Original Santa Claus Parade

Prior to the floats and marching bands, runners will be taking part in the Holly Jolly Fun Run. Starting just 45 minutes before the parade begins, around 2,000 runners will run five kilometres through the parade route.

All proceeds from the run will support the Santa Claus Parade. If you would like to participate, you can sign up on their website.

You can also purchase 50/50 tickets ahead of the parade and through December with the draw being held on December 19. Tickets can be bought here and there are prizes for early bird tickets.

If you can’t make the parade, it will be streamed live on Citytv and Citytv+. Live coverage begins at 1 p.m.

Road closures for Sunday can be found below: