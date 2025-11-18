Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today for rare Canada visit

Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf, left, and Queen Silvia of Sweden attend a group photo during the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit in Belem, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 5:06 am.

OTTAWA — The Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today to begin a three-day state visit alongside a delegation of top government ministers and representatives from dozens of Swedish companies.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden’s longest reigning monarch, and Queen Silvia are visiting Ottawa and Montreal for their first trip to Canada since 2006.

A Canadian delegation that includes Chief Justice Richard Wagner will officially welcome the royal couple to Rideau Hall this morning.

The royals will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and are set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian officials on Parliament Hill in the afternoon.

A Global Affairs Canada news release says Canada and Sweden will reaffirm their support for Ukraine at an afternoon event today, where Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will engage in discussions with Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch and representatives of the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

A state dinner in honour of the King and Queen will be held at the Governor General’s residence this evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Emissions up in Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as reliance on gas power deepens: report

The increased use of natural gas to power the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area is "undermining" efforts to cut into carbon emissions, according to a new report looking at the area's planet-warming pollution. The...

26m ago

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government narrowly survived a crucial budget vote Monday evening, one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority...

updated

5h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

7h ago

CRTC to release decision on new definition of Canadian content

OTTAWA — The federal broadcast regulator is set to release its decision on a new definition of Canadian content today. The modernized definition will apply to television and online streaming services. The...

34m ago

