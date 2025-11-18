Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today for rare Canada visit

OTTAWA — The Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today to begin a three-day state visit alongside a delegation of top government ministers and representatives from dozens of Swedish companies.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden’s longest reigning monarch, and Queen Silvia are visiting Ottawa and Montreal for their first trip to Canada since 2006.

A Canadian delegation that includes Chief Justice Richard Wagner will officially welcome the royal couple to Rideau Hall this morning.

The royals will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and are set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian officials on Parliament Hill in the afternoon.

A Global Affairs Canada news release says Canada and Sweden will reaffirm their support for Ukraine at an afternoon event today, where Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will engage in discussions with Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch and representatives of the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

A state dinner in honour of the King and Queen will be held at the Governor General’s residence this evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press