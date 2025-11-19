A look at the 27 items from Hudson’s Bay hitting the auction block today

Twenty-seven pieces of Hudson’s Bay history are due to hit the auction block today. Heffel Fine Art Auction House will sell the paintings in a live auction in Toronto.

Here’s what’s up for sale:

“Tracking on the Athabasca,” Walter Joseph Phillips, 1934 (estimate: $15,000 to $25,000)

“Hudson’s Bay Company York Boats at Norway House,” Walter Joseph Phillips, 1928 (estimate: $15,000 to $25,000)

“Chief Trader Archibald McDonald Descending the Fraser, 1828,” Adam Sherriff Scott, circa 1942 (estimate: $7,000 to $9,000)

“Governor Douglas Leaving Fort Langley,” George Franklin Arbuckle, 1957 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“McLoughlin Welcomes the Americans, Fort Vancouver, 1834,” Charles Fraser Comfort, 1935 (estimate: $10,000 to $15,000)

“Governor George Simpson Welcomed by James Douglas, Fort St. James, B.C., 17th September 1828,” Adam Sherriff Scott, circa 1931 (estimate: $4,000 to $6,000)

“Hearne Builds Cumberland House, 1774-1775,” George Franklin Arbuckle, 1951 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Last Dog Train Leaving Lower Fort Garry, 1909,” Charles Fraser Comfort, 1927 (estimate: $10,000 to $15,000)

“Ambassadress of Peace,” George Franklin Arbuckle, circa 1952 (estimate: $8,000 to $12,000)

“Red River Carts Leaving Fort Garry, 1863,” Adam Sherriff Scott, 1927 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Troops at Upper Fort Garry, 1846-48,” Adam Sherriff Scott, circa 1945 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Discovery of the Coppermine River by Samuel Hearne,” Frank Hans (Franz) Johnston, circa 1922 (estimate: $10,000 to $15,000)

“Trading Ceremony at York Factory, 1780s,” Adam Sherriff Scott, circa 1954 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“The Spring Fur Brigade Leaves Lachine,” George Franklin Arbuckle, circa 1946 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Radisson and des Groseilliers Trading with Indians at Rupert House, 1671,” Lorne Holland Bouchard, 1968 (estimate: $4,000 to $6,000)

“Barnston and Ballantyne at Tadoussac, 1846,” Charles Fraser Comfort, 1941 (estimate: $10,000 to $15,000)

“The Council of the Northern Department of Rupert’s Land, Meeting at Norway House, June 21, 1836,” Charles Fraser Comfort, circa 1934 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Trading with a Hudson’s Bay Company Ship, 17th Century,” George Franklin Arbuckle, 1955 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Dr. John Rae Meets with Eskimos (Franklin Expedition),” Charles Fraser Comfort, 1949 (estimate: $10,000 to $15,000)

“Samuel Black at Finlay River,” John I. Innes, 1929 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Lights of a City Street,” Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith, 1894, (estimate: $100,000 to $150,000)

“Rear Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson,” William von Moll Berczy, 1807-1808 (estimate: $70,000 to $90,000)

“Battle of Trafalgar,” William von Moll Berczy, 1807-1808 (estimate: $70,000 to $90,000)

“Marrakech,” Sir Winston Churchill, circa 1935 (estimate: $400,000 to 600,000)

“Three Hudson’s Bay Company Ships in the Thames (King George, Prince Rupert, Sea Horse),” Francis Holman, 1771 (estimate: $6,000 to $8,000)

“Christmas at Morgan’s” Adrien Hébert, circa 1936 to 1937 (estimate: $40,000 to $60,000)

“Bay Watch,” Charles Pachter, 2011 (estimate: $15,000 to $25,000)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press