How will Canada eliminate cervix cancer by 2040 if rates aren’t declining?

A cervix self-screening kit is a part of the first self-screening cervical cancer plan in Canada, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Posted November 19, 2025 7:46 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 7:48 am.

A recent report by the Canadian Cancer Statistics Advisory Committee found that after more than three decades of steady decline, cases of cervical cancer have plateaued in the past 20 years.

In an effort to make screening less daunting, the Canadian Cancer Society is pushing for all provinces and territories to replace the traditional pap smear examination with the human papillomavirus (HPV) test. So far, only four provinces have made the switch.

But the switch is just a piece of the puzzle. Access to screening, education on reproductive health, and destigmatizing testing all play a role in bringing down cases of cervical cancer – which Canada committed to eliminate by 2040.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Lucy Gilbert, director of the McGill University Gynecologic Oncology service, and chair of oncology for McGill University’s Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology, to discuss the risks related with lack of access to proper screenings, and how Health Canada needs to keep health education top of mind if they want to meet its 2040 goal.

