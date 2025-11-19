Food sovereignty on menu as farmers from across Canada gather in New Brunswick

Farmers from across Canada are gathering in New Brunswick this week for the annual National Farmers Union convention.

Food sovereignty and justice are themes this year at the gathering of the advocacy group.

Phil Mount, vice-president of policy at the union, says food sovereignty is a timely topic as the trade war with the U.S. has put Canadian food and food producers in the spotlight.

The convention will allow farmers and farm workers from across the county to debate national policies and listen to speakers.

Discussion topics include farmland ownership, international trade, migrant workers’ experiences, and seed sovereignty.

There will be a special panel on Maritime food sovereignty, as this is the first time the convention has been held in New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

