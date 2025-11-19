Food sovereignty on menu as farmers from across Canada gather in New Brunswick

An aerial view shows carrots being harvested at Mas & Fils Jardiniers, in St-Michel, Que., on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 5:26 am.

Farmers from across Canada are gathering in New Brunswick this week for the annual National Farmers Union convention.

Food sovereignty and justice are themes this year at the gathering of the advocacy group.

Phil Mount, vice-president of policy at the union, says food sovereignty is a timely topic as the trade war with the U.S. has put Canadian food and food producers in the spotlight.

The convention will allow farmers and farm workers from across the county to debate national policies and listen to speakers.

Discussion topics include farmland ownership, international trade, migrant workers’ experiences, and seed sovereignty.

There will be a special panel on Maritime food sovereignty, as this is the first time the convention has been held in New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC prepares for Dundas Station rebranding

Toronto’s Dundas subway station is already showing signs of its future, as black-and-white panels reading “TMU” have begun appearing across the station. This comes as the station transitions to...

1h ago

Ontario expands energy efficiency programs to eligible appliances

TORONTO — Ontario homeowners will soon be able to get provincial rebates of up to $200 for energy efficient appliances through an expanded program. Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced a Home Renovation...

2h ago

Carney heads to Abu Dhabi as alarm grows over possible UAE role in Sudan's civil war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is on his way to Abu Dhabi today, making him the first Canadian prime minister to visit the United Arab Emirates since 1983. His visit comes as Ottawa tries to...

2h ago

Seasonal temperatures continue for remainder of the week in Toronto

After an early November snowstorm just over a week ago, Toronto residents can expect typical seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend. Wednesday will bring stable conditions with a mix...

14m ago

Top Stories

TTC prepares for Dundas Station rebranding

Toronto’s Dundas subway station is already showing signs of its future, as black-and-white panels reading “TMU” have begun appearing across the station. This comes as the station transitions to...

1h ago

Ontario expands energy efficiency programs to eligible appliances

TORONTO — Ontario homeowners will soon be able to get provincial rebates of up to $200 for energy efficient appliances through an expanded program. Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced a Home Renovation...

2h ago

Carney heads to Abu Dhabi as alarm grows over possible UAE role in Sudan's civil war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is on his way to Abu Dhabi today, making him the first Canadian prime minister to visit the United Arab Emirates since 1983. His visit comes as Ottawa tries to...

2h ago

Seasonal temperatures continue for remainder of the week in Toronto

After an early November snowstorm just over a week ago, Toronto residents can expect typical seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend. Wednesday will bring stable conditions with a mix...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ford government looks at more punishment for impaired drivers

Impaired drivers responsible for killing parents or guardians may end up paying child support. Mark McAllister looks at the measures being considered by the province.

12h ago

2:53
Seasonal temperatures continue, rain potential on Friday

Seasonal temperatures and cold mornings for the GTA are expected this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast and a look at the weather for the Santa Claus Parade.

12h ago

2:40
Ontario not ready for Alzheimer's surge, report warns

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario warns the province isn't prepared for a sharp rise in dementia cases. Brandon Rowe reports.

12h ago

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

15h ago

1:00
These were the most stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024

A new report by Équité Association shows the top ten stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024.

18h ago

More Videos