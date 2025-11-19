Ford recalls more than 200,000 Bronco and Bronco Sports for instrument panel failure

FIEL - The company logo is shown on the grille of an unsold 2026 F-series pickup truck on the lot of a Ford dealership Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2025 9:35 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 9:43 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 200,000 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles because an instrument panel can fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Federal auto safety regulators said that the instrument panel may not display at startup, leaving the driver without critical safety information.

The recall includes 128,607 Ford Bronco Sports, model years 2025-2026 and 101,002 Ford Broncos, also model years 2025-2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford is not aware of any injuries caused by the instrument panel failure.

Owners will be notified by mail beginning Dec. 8 and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealership to have the software updated.

The NHTSA recall number is 25V540.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

