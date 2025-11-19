‘Modern day Pablo Escobar’: 7 Canadians charged in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

Among the seven Canadians arrested in a crackdown on drug lord Ryan Wedding, U.S. officials allege lawyer Deepak Paradkar was a close ally to Wedding and advised him to kill a witness.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 19, 2025 12:23 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 12:52 pm.

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, naming him as one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across the Americas. Seven Canadians with alleged ties to Wedding were arrested and will be extradited to the U.S., RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said.

Wedding, who competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics, is already on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. U.S. officials say he is responsible for dozens of murders abroad.

U.S. officials say Wedding is responsible for the killing of American citizens. They also say he continues operating his criminal organization while hiding in Mexico.

“He controls one of the most prolific and violent drug-trafficking organizations in this world,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said at a news conference on Wednesday. “He is the largest distributor of cocaine in Canada.”

The sanctions, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), are targeting Wedding, and nine associates allegedly tied to his criminal operations.

The U.S. State Department also raised its reward for information leading to Wedding’s arrest from US$10 million to up to US$15 million.

Drug routes, cryptocurrency, and murder

Investigators allege Wedding trafficked multi-tonne shipments of cocaine through Colombia and Mexico, distributing them into the U.S. and Canada.

Officials say he used cryptocurrency to move millions in drug proceeds and ordered murders across North and South America.

“Make no mistake about it, Ryan Wedding is a modern-day iteration of Pablo Escobar,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

U.S. authorities announced a network of alleged associates they say helped Wedding hide, kill rivals, and move money:

  • Edgar Aaron Vazquez Alvarado, known as “the General,” is accused of providing protection in Mexico and using law-enforcement contacts to locate targets. He allegedly controls three Mexican companies all of which are sanctioned.
  • Miryam Andrea Castillo Moreno, Wedding’s wife, is accused of laundering drug money.
  • Carmen Yelinet Valoyes Florez, a Colombian national running a high-end prostitution ring in Mexico, is accused of assisting with the murder of an FBI witness earlier this year.
  • Daniela Alejandra Acuna Macias, Wedding’s Colombian girlfriend, allegedly helped gather intelligence on his rivals.

Toronto lawyer and business accused of money laundering

U.S. officials also accuse Deepak Paradkar, a well-known GTA area lawyer, of facilitating drug trafficking, bribery and murders. He is also accused of providing Wedding access to privileged communications of other clients.

U.S. authorities also accuse a Toronto business of serving as a laundering front for Wedding.

Authorities say the jewelry store runs under the name “Diamond Tsar”.

What the sanctions mean

The sanctions freeze any U.S.-controlled assets belonging to the individuals and companies associated, and bars Americans from doing business with them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

5m ago

Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education...

58m ago

Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year. Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the...

40m ago

Top Stories

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

5m ago

Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education...

58m ago

Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year. Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ford government looks at more punishment for impaired drivers

Impaired drivers responsible for killing parents or guardians may end up paying child support. Mark McAllister looks at the measures being considered by the province.

18h ago

2:53
Seasonal temperatures continue, rain potential on Friday

Seasonal temperatures and cold mornings for the GTA are expected this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast and a look at the weather for the Santa Claus Parade.

18h ago

2:23
Temporary signs up renaming Dundas Station to TMU

An agreement between the TTC and Toronto Metropolitan University will see the school pick up costs for renaming Dundas subway station to TMU.  Temporary signs recently went up with permanent changes expected in December

18h ago

2:40
Ontario not ready for Alzheimer's surge, report warns

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario warns the province isn't prepared for a sharp rise in dementia cases. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

21h ago

More Videos