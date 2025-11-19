NASA unveils close-up pictures of the comet popping by from another star

This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows the interstellar comet 3I/Atlas as it streaks through space, 190 million miles from Earth, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. The image was taken from Manciano, Italy. (Gianluca Masi via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2025 3:06 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 3:46 pm.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA unveiled close-up pictures on Wednesday of the interstellar comet that’s making a quick one-and-done tour of the solar system.

Discovered over the summer, the comet known as 3I/Atlas is only the third confirmed object to visit our corner of the cosmos from another star. It zipped harmlessly past Mars last month.

Several NASA spacecraft at and near the red planet zoomed in on the comet as it passed just 18 million miles (29 million kilometers) away. The European Space Agency’s two satellites around Mars also made observations.

Astronomers are aiming their ground telescopes at the approaching comet, which is currently about 190 million miles (307 million kilometers) from Earth. The Virtual Telescope Project’s Gianluca Masi zoomed in Wednesday from Italy.

The closest the comet will come to Earth is 167 million miles (269 million kilometers) in mid-December. Then it will hightail it back into interstellar space, never to return.

Named for the telescope in Chile that first spotted it, the comet is believed to be anywhere from 1,444 feet (440 meters) across to 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) across.

The European Space Agency’s Juice spacecraft, bound for Jupiter, has been training its cameras and scientific instruments on the comet all month, particularly after it made its closest pass to the sun. But scientists won’t get any of these observations back until February because Juice’s main antenna is serving as a heat shield while it’s near the sun, limiting the flow of data.

The comet is visible from Earth in the predawn sky by using binoculars or a telescope.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

37m ago

Man, 46, arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A 46-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run last week in Peel Region. Police say 56-year-old Santosh Kumar Patra was struck and killed at the intersection of...

4m ago

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians arrested in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

Seven Canadians with alleged ties to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is considered one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across...

1h ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

2h ago

Top Stories

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

37m ago

Man, 46, arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A 46-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run last week in Peel Region. Police say 56-year-old Santosh Kumar Patra was struck and killed at the intersection of...

4m ago

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians arrested in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

Seven Canadians with alleged ties to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is considered one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across...

1h ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Teen arrested over fatal Hamilton shooting of Belinda Sarkodie

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie in Hamilton earlier this year.

3h ago

2:33
Airbnb guest refuses to check out or pay, leaving one couple in a bind

A Richmond Hill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after running into several issues to get the guest, who checked in back in May, out of their home. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:03
Canadian lawyer advised Ryan Wedding to kill witness, U.S. officials allege

Among the seven Canadians arrested in a crackdown on drug lord Ryan Wedding, U.S. officials allege lawyer Deepak Paradkar was a close ally to Wedding and advised him to kill a witness.

3h ago

2:12
FBI announce $15M reward for former Canadian Olympian turned drug kingpin Ryan Wedding

The FBI, along with the RCMP and other international authorities, announced a $15M reward for the arrest of former Canadian snowboarding Olympian turned drug kingpin, as well as the arrest of seven other Canadians.

4h ago

1:48
Ontario NDP's Stiles kicked out of legislature for calling Ford government 'corrupt'

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles was named in the legislature after calling the Ford government 'corrupt' over the handling of the skills-trade development fund.

5h ago

More Videos