New trade deal to chop red tape, knock down trade barriers across Canada

B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Ravi Kahlon speaks during an announcement, in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2025 5:42 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 6:00 pm.

VICTORIA — A trade agreement has been signed between all provinces, territories and the federal government to will bring down trade barriers, allowing businesses to sell their products across Canada.

Ravi Kahlon, British Columbia’s minister of jobs and economic growth, announced the agreement in Victoria, although it was signed by the country’s trade ministers at a meeting in Yellowknife on Wednesday.

The B.C. government proposed and chaired the national initiative for the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement, and Kahlon says it’s the largest red tape reduction in Canada’s history.

The agreement will take effect next month and applies to thousands of products, although it excludes food, beverages, tobacco, plants, and animals.

Kahlon says global inflation, and instability and chaos coming from the Trump administration have provided Canadians with new urgency to tackle interprovincial trade barriers.

A statement on the agreement says it’s based on a simple principle: if a good can be sold legally in one province or territory, in can be sold in another without extra rules or approvals.

“This eliminates the need for businesses to navigate thousands of requirements across fourteen jurisdictions.” the statement says.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says in a statement that it applauds the signing of the agreement, saying it’s a landmark achievement that will finally start breaking down costly internal trade barriers.

“The next phase should include expanding the mutual recognition agreement to services, food products, and alcohol, which still face significant internal trade barriers,” it says.

Top Stories

Man, 46, arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A 46-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run last week in Peel Region. Police say 56-year-old Santosh Kumar Patra was struck and killed at the intersection of...

1h ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians arrested in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

Seven Canadians with alleged ties to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is considered one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across...

6m ago

Auction of 27 Hudson's Bay paintings wraps after 'tremendous' demand

TORONTO — The future homes for 27 pieces of Hudson's Bay history were decided Wednesday in a packed Toronto auction, where art lovers, historians and those wistful about the fall of Canada's oldest company...

41m ago

