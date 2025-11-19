Victims’ ombudsperson to release report on justice system, sexual violence survivors

OTTAWA — A new report on the experience victims of sexual violence have with Canada’s criminal justice system will be released today.

The Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime launched an investigation last year.

It looked into the interactions survivors have with law enforcement and the justice system.

Ombudsperson Benjamin Roebuck said at the time there is an urgent need to improve how the system treats victims of crime.

He said victims’ rights are often ignored and survivors are retraumatized.

The report is expected to include recommendations on how the justice system can take a more trauma-informed and victim-centred approach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press