2 dead, 1 injured in Beaverton crash

Two passengers have died after a collision in Beaverton on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Durham police say the collision occurred around 8:00 p.m. in the Simcoe Street and Thorah Side Road area.

Investigators say a commercial tractor trailer was reversing into a private driveway off of Simcoe Street, with its trailer across the width of the roadway, when it was struck by a Toyota SUV travelling eastbound on Simcoe Street.

Officers say there were three occupants in the Toyota. The driver, a 72-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Meanwhile, an 88-year-old male passenger was transported a local-area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. Also, a 71-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene and he did not sustain any physical injuries.