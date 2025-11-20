2 dead, 1 injured in Beaverton crash
Posted November 20, 2025 8:52 am.
Last Updated November 20, 2025 8:53 am.
Two passengers have died after a collision in Beaverton on Wednesday evening, according to police.
Durham police say the collision occurred around 8:00 p.m. in the Simcoe Street and Thorah Side Road area.
Investigators say a commercial tractor trailer was reversing into a private driveway off of Simcoe Street, with its trailer across the width of the roadway, when it was struck by a Toyota SUV travelling eastbound on Simcoe Street.
Officers say there were three occupants in the Toyota. The driver, a 72-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Meanwhile, an 88-year-old male passenger was transported a local-area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. Also, a 71-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 44-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene and he did not sustain any physical injuries.