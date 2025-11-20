2 dead, 1 injured in Beaverton crash

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 20, 2025 8:52 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 8:53 am.

Two passengers have died after a collision in Beaverton on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Durham police say the collision occurred around 8:00 p.m. in the Simcoe Street and Thorah Side Road area.

Investigators say a commercial tractor trailer was reversing into a private driveway off of Simcoe Street, with its trailer across the width of the roadway, when it was struck by a Toyota SUV travelling eastbound on Simcoe Street.

Officers say there were three occupants in the Toyota. The driver, a 72-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Meanwhile, an 88-year-old male passenger was transported a local-area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. Also, a 71-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene and he did not sustain any physical injuries.

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured including child in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, and four others, including a child, are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency crews...

58m ago

4 pedestrians, 1 driver injured in multi-vehicle crash outside Toronto Pearson

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport. Emergency crews were called to the Terminal 3 departures...

33m ago

Section of roadway in Markham closed after train hits dump truck: police

Police are on scene in Markham after a dump truck was struck by a train on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Carlton Road and Highway 7. Officers with York Regional Police...

21m ago

Police seek suspect following multiple robberies in Malvern area

Toronto police are searching of an individual wanted in connection of multiple street robberies in the Malvern area. Police say the incidents occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13, in the evening hours....

42m ago

