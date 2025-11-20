DEVELOPING
2 pedestrians injured, including a youth, in 2 vehicle crash in Mississauga
Posted November 20, 2025 7:00 pm.
Two people, including a young child, have been seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in Mississauga.
Police in Peel Region say just before 5:30 p.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash on Millcreek Drive west of Millrace Court. Two pedestrians were also injured in the crash.
An adult male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while a youth under the age of 15 was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are expected to provide an update later this evening.