2 pedestrians injured, including a youth, in 2 vehicle crash in Mississauga

Two people, including a young child, have been seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say just before 5:30 p.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash on Millcreek Drive west of Millrace Court. Two pedestrians were also injured in the crash.

An adult male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while a youth under the age of 15 was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are expected to provide an update later this evening.