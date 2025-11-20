DEVELOPING

2 pedestrians injured, including a youth, in 2 vehicle crash in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 20, 2025 7:00 pm.

Two people, including a young child, have been seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say just before 5:30 p.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash on Millcreek Drive west of Millrace Court. Two pedestrians were also injured in the crash.

An adult male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while a youth under the age of 15 was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are expected to provide an update later this evening.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayor orders investigation into snowplow incident at pro-Palestinian protest

An investigation has been ordered after a snowplow drove directly through a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the U.S. consulate on University Avenue two days ago. Video posted to social...

1h ago

Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs

For Michelin-star chef Jeremy Austin, the Italian culinary program at George Brown College wasn’t just schooling — it was the foundation of his entire career. Now, that very program, along with...

1h ago

Brampton man arrested for allegedly impersonating financial institution, selling victim fake GICs

In the short-selling, meme-stock, crypto-crazed world of investing, Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are supposed to be the safe, fairly boring bet. The payout may be moderate, but you're not...

3h ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Mayor orders investigation into snowplow incident at pro-Palestinian protest

An investigation has been ordered after a snowplow drove directly through a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the U.S. consulate on University Avenue two days ago. Video posted to social...

1h ago

Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs

For Michelin-star chef Jeremy Austin, the Italian culinary program at George Brown College wasn’t just schooling — it was the foundation of his entire career. Now, that very program, along with...

1h ago

Brampton man arrested for allegedly impersonating financial institution, selling victim fake GICs

In the short-selling, meme-stock, crypto-crazed world of investing, Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are supposed to be the safe, fairly boring bet. The payout may be moderate, but you're not...

3h ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

6h ago

0:46
Four pedestrians injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Pearson Airport

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

9h ago

2:25
Two dead, 4 others in hospital after Brampton townhouse fire

A massive fire at a Brampton townhouse has left two people dead and four others hospitalized, including a child.

9h ago

2:41
Inside TMU’s new med school: Peel students get hands-on training

Peel students explored TMU’s new medical school, trying anatomy labs and meeting medical mentors through the Future of Healthcare program. The initiative aims to diversify the field and address doctor shortages. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:48
Study finds a diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods. Shauna Hunt with the research that might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store.
More Videos