Advocates disappointed budget offered no funding for IVF, despite campaign pledge

FILE - Lab staff prepare small petri dishes, each holding several 1-7 day old embryos, for cells to be extracted from each embryo to test for viability at the Aspire Houston Fertility Institute in vitro fertilization lab Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 5:29 am.

OTTAWA — Fertility advocates say they’re disappointed the Liberal government did not make good on its campaign promise to fund in vitro fertilization treatments in the recent federal budget.

The Liberals pledged in April to create a program to provide up to $20,000 per cycle of IVF, something they estimated would cost $103 million annually starting this fiscal year.

There’s no mention of IVF in the federal budget.

The office of Health Minister Marjorie Michel would only say the government knows the cost of such treatments presents a challenge for many Canadians and it would have more to say “in due course” — the same response it has provided since the election.

Baden Colt said that funding would be “life-changing” for her family.

Colt has known since she was 13 that she wouldn’t be able to get pregnant. That’s when doctors told her it wouldn’t be safe to carry a child while taking the medication she needs to control her epilepsy.

After three rounds of IVF and the help of a surrogate, Colt and her husband Zane welcomed their girl, Scottie, in 2023.

She estimates it cost nearly $70,000.

“My life and my husband’s life have revolved around planning and scrimping and saving and prioritizing this, because of how important parenthood is to us. But it’s not easy, and I can’t even imagine being faced with this without a 15-year head start on saving,” she said.

A standard round of IVF can cost between $10,000 and $30,000, and more than one cycle is often required. Many prospective parents face additional costs for travel and time off work to undergo treatment.

The provinces and territories provide varying levels of funding, with most offering refundable tax credits or grants to cover a percentage of costs. B.C. provides funding up to $19,000, while Quebec covers the cost of one full cycle per patient. Alberta, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories provide no coverage at all.

Ontario’s government recently announced a tax credit for 25 per cent of the cost, up to $5,000. Colt, who lives in Ontario, was glad to see that announcement.

“But the fact that Canadians are only getting help based on what province they’re in, and whether their provincial government has decided to step up or not, that’s really disheartening,” she said.

Carolynn Dubé, the executive director of advocacy group Fertility Matters, said the issue has received broad cross-party support at the federal level in the past.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau directed his ministers of health and women and gender equality to explore ways to help more Canadians afford the treatment.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is looking to slash government spending and pour billions into national defence while focusing on major infrastructure projects and expanding the economy.

Dubé argued that Canada’s record-low fertility rate is an economic issue, one with real impacts on productivity.

“When you’re diagnosed with infertility, the data shows that it has the same negative impact on your mental health as being diagnosed with a more severe health concern like cancer or heart disease, and yet we’re not treating it the same,” she said.

Infertility affects about one in six people in Canada.

Dr. Prati A. Sharma is president of the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society, which represents about 900 reproductive health professionals.

She said her group met with the federal government after the budget was released and she believes it’s still committed to launching the funding.

“It is disappointing that it wasn’t in the current budget, but the fact that they’re willing to put in the work to make this happen, hopefully soon, I think that’s very reassuring,” she said.

Sharma said she wants the government to create an expert advisory board to help fine-tune the details.

Baden Colt has turned her advocacy into a career by launching a business called Not My Tummy, which helps intended parents use social media to find surrogates.

The Colts also have found their own match with a surrogate they hope will help them complete their family. They’re preparing for the expensive and emotional process of IVF again.

After two and a half years with her daughter, Baden Colt knows it’s worth it.

“There were so many years that I wondered whether this was ever going to happen for me,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

