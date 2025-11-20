Canadian Omar El Akkad wins U.S. National Book Award for ‘One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This’

This combination of book cover images shows "Things in Nature Merely Grow" by Yiyun Li, left, "A Guardian and a Thief" by Megha Majumdar, center, and "The Antidote" by Karen Russell. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Knopf/Knopf via AP)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2025 11:08 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 11:46 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — National Book Awards judges honored authors worldwide on Wednesday night, including Egyptian-Canadian novelist-journalist Omar El Akkad.

The writer, who now lives in Oregon, received the non-fiction award for his fierce indictment of the contemporary West, “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.”

El Akkad told the gathering in New York City that it was “very difficult to think in celebratory terms about a book that was written in response to a genocide (in Gaza). It’s difficult to think in celebratory terms when I spent two years seeing what shrapnel does to a child’s body.”

The book is a contemporaneous account of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza as seen from the other side of the world and a sharp critique of the West’s response to the war.

Other winners included Lebanese novelist Rabih Alameddine’s “The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)” and Chicago-born poet Patricia Smith’s “The Intention of Thunder.”

Alameddine’s narrative of intense family bonds within the chaos of modern Lebanon received the fiction prize, while Smith, who has received numerous previous awards for her lyricism and intensity, won for poetry.

Iranian-American Daniel Nayeri’s “The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story” won for young people’s literature and Argentine Gabriela Cabezón Cámara’s “We Are Green and Trembling,” translated from Spanish by Robin Myers, was cited for translated literature.

Winners each receive $10,000.

The awards have often served as a kind of counter voice to current events. The night’s honorees expressed gratitude for prizes bestowed and for literature itself, and horror and disenchantment at the political and social climate, from immigration raids in the U.S. by masked agents to the carnage in the Middle East.

“I’m going to speak in Spanish because there are fascists who don’t like that,” Cabezón Cámara said, her words translated on stage by Myers.

Alameddine’s speech, like his novel, combined humor and agony. He began with a lament for the bombing of a Palestinian refugee camp, but went on to joke about the demands of his agent, Nicole Aragi, and thank everyone from his gastrointestinal doctor to the “psychiatrist who has been telling me to get over myself for more than 20 years.”

Smith, in a highly emotional speech, offered a litany of racial and social barriers she confronted, including harsh words from her ailing mother, while offering tribute to poetry as a path to transcendence.

Hundreds of writers, publishers, editors and other industry professionals gathered at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. The 76th annual National Book Awards, the so-called Oscars of book publishing, were a celebration, a protest and a performance.

Musical guest Corinne Rae Bailey opened the ceremony with a relaxed, funky “Put Your Records On,” and introduced host Jeff Hiller, who greeted the “glitterati of the literati.”

The Emmy-winning actor joked that he wasn’t sure why he was the host, thanked everyone from celebrities who lead book clubs to independent store owners and lamented that a typo in early editions of his recent book, “Actress of a Certain Age,” left some readers thinking he had published “Actress of a Cetain Age.”

“Can you imagine Madeleine L’Engle discovering the cover of her book read ‘A Wrinkle in Tim’?”

Honorary awards were presented to fiction writer George Saunders and author-publisher-mentor Roxane Gay.

Saunders, widely praised for his legacy of dark humor and warm compassion, was this year’s recipient of the medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, previously given to Toni Morrison and Robert Caro among others. He remembered his early growth as a writer, and how revision changed him on the page and in real life, a “truth-seeking” process that sets the artist apart from the dictator and other bullies.

“We’re open to finding out how things actually are, not how we think they are, not how we wish they are, but how they actually are,” he said. “And this puts us in a less delusional relation to reality.”

Gay, given the Literarian medal for her contributions to the book community, noted that writing was a solitary endeavor but that sharing the word was a different challenge. She cited proudly her history of publishing and promoting diverse voices, mocked the idea that “straight white men just can’t catch a break” and urged the industry to change.

“There is room for all of our voices and there are people in this very room who have the power to do better,” she told the audience. “You have the power to abandon old ways of thinking and nonsense metrics like social media followings as a determining factor in buying a manuscript.”

The National Book Awards were presented by the nonprofit National Book Foundation. Each competitive category was voted on by judging panels that include writers, booksellers and critics. They select winners from hundreds of books submitted by publishers.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, four others including a child, are in critical condition, and three more are missing after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency...

7m ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

9m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade takes over Toronto streets

The 121st annual Santa Claus Parade is back on Toronto streets this weekend which means lots of road closures in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Make sure to check the details ahead of time so you don't miss...

1h ago

GO resumes regular service on Stouffville line after train hits dump truck in Markham

GO Transit has resumed regular train service on its Stouffville line after a dump truck was struck by a train on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Carlton Road and Highway...

updated

26m ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, four others including a child, are in critical condition, and three more are missing after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency...

7m ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

9m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade takes over Toronto streets

The 121st annual Santa Claus Parade is back on Toronto streets this weekend which means lots of road closures in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Make sure to check the details ahead of time so you don't miss...

1h ago

GO resumes regular service on Stouffville line after train hits dump truck in Markham

GO Transit has resumed regular train service on its Stouffville line after a dump truck was struck by a train on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Carlton Road and Highway...

updated

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Study finds a diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods. Shauna Hunt with the research that might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store.

17h ago

2:08
Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal Mississauga hit and run

Peel Police have identified the victim of last week's fatal Mississauga hit-and-run as a 56-year-old father. Investigators say the suspect has been arrested and charged. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

2:33
Airbnb guest refuses to check out or pay, leaving one couple in a bind

A Richmond Hill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after running into several issues to get the guest, who checked in back in May, out of their home. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

1:53
Ford government passes education Bill 33 despite opposition

Ontario's legislature passed Bill 33 in Queen's Park today despite opposition from students and advocates.

2:03
Canadian lawyer advised Ryan Wedding to kill witness, U.S. officials allege

Among the seven Canadians arrested in a crackdown on drug lord Ryan Wedding, U.S. officials allege lawyer Deepak Paradkar was a close ally to Wedding and advised him to kill a witness.

More Videos