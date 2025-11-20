Canadians seeking ways to save on groceries as food costs remain top concern: survey

A survey of Canadians' perceptions around food affordability and purchasing behaviours suggests that consumers have changed how they shop, cook and eat in response to rising prices. Produce in a Levis, Que., market, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2025 11:43 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 1:40 pm.

A survey of Canadians’ perceptions around food affordability and purchasing behaviours suggests that consumers have changed how they shop, cook and eat in response to rising prices.

The latest edition of the Canadian Food Sentiment Index, released by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab in partnership with online data platform Caddle, said food remains the dominant household financial concern for Canadians.

More than four-in-five survey respondents indicated it’s their top expense pressure. While that was down from 84.1 per cent of respondents a year ago, it still far outpaces other day-to-day expense concerns, such as utilities, household items and supplies, housing, transportation and entertainment.

Half of the nearly 3,000 respondents to the survey conducted last month said food costs increased “significantly” over the past year, while just over one-third indicated their food expenses were up “slightly” and close to 12 per cent said they stayed the same.

About 20 per cent of Canadians said they now spend more than $600 per month on food at home, up slightly from the last biannual food sentiment index in the spring, while a combined 46.4 per cent spend between $300 and $600 monthly.

Statistics Canada said earlier this week that prices for food purchased from the grocery store rose 3.4 per cent on an annual basis in October, cooling from four per cent in September.

That deceleration was driven by cooling costs for fresh vegetables and a category that includes mostly processed foods, but bigger price hikes on fresh and frozen chicken moderated the decline.

Growth in grocery costs outpaced the overall annual inflation rate of 2.2 per cent for the month.

Almost half of those surveyed for the food sentiment index indicated they have changed their grocery habits due to food price inflation by seeking out sales and discounts. Around 23 per cent said they tried either using more coupons, shopping online for better prices or going to cheaper stores.

“People are making trade-offs every single day — switching brands, reducing variety, cooking more at home, or delaying purchases altogether,” said report co-author Stacey Taylor.

“The data show a clear shift: affordability is now the lens through which most food decisions are being made.”

Other common cost-cutting efforts included buying fewer non-essential items like ice cream, switching to cheaper brands, and buying fewer premium foods such as meat or fruit.

Canadians also seem to be limiting restaurant and takeout spending to help cope with higher costs, with around one-third of respondents spending less than $50 a month on restaurant food and nearly a quarter spending between $51 and $100.

The report also found that trust in major food retailers continues to erode, with more Canadians feeling disconnected from how prices are set and frustrated by a lack of transparency. Meanwhile, support for Canadian-grown and Canadian-made foods is rising.

“Canadians are adapting, but they’re tired. What we’re seeing in this report is not just frustration with prices, but a deeper concern about fairness, transparency, and the future of our food economy,” said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab and lead author of the study.

“One of the bright spots is the renewed enthusiasm for Canadian-made products,” he said in a press release.

“Many households see buying local as a way to regain control — supporting farmers, supporting domestic processors and helping strengthen Canada’s food sovereignty.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, four others including a child, are in critical condition, and three more are missing after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency...

1h ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

Indigenous artifacts to be returned to Canada from the Vatican in December

Sixty-two artifacts from various First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities will be finally returning home to Canada, a century after being collected by missionaries and sent to Rome. Around 100,000...

1m ago

2 young people stabbed in Oshawa, nearby school in hold and secure: police

Two young people are injured following a stabbing in Oshawa, police say. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to the area of Harmony Road North and Coldstream Drive,...

44m ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, four others including a child, are in critical condition, and three more are missing after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency...

1h ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

Indigenous artifacts to be returned to Canada from the Vatican in December

Sixty-two artifacts from various First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities will be finally returning home to Canada, a century after being collected by missionaries and sent to Rome. Around 100,000...

1m ago

2 young people stabbed in Oshawa, nearby school in hold and secure: police

Two young people are injured following a stabbing in Oshawa, police say. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to the area of Harmony Road North and Coldstream Drive,...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Inside TMU’s new med school: Peel students get hands-on training

Peel students explored TMU’s new medical school, trying anatomy labs and meeting medical mentors through the Future of Healthcare program. The initiative aims to diversify the field and address doctor shortages. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

2:48
Study finds a diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods. Shauna Hunt with the research that might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store.

19h ago

2:08
Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal Mississauga hit and run

Peel Police have identified the victim of last week's fatal Mississauga hit-and-run as a 56-year-old father. Investigators say the suspect has been arrested and charged. Catalina Gillies reports.

21h ago

2:33
Airbnb guest refuses to check out or pay, leaving one couple in a bind

A Richmond Hill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after running into several issues to get the guest, who checked in back in May, out of their home. Pat Taney reports.
1:53
Ford government passes education Bill 33 despite opposition

Ontario's legislature passed Bill 33 in Queen's Park today despite opposition from students and advocates.

More Videos