Doug Ford government to introduce ‘Buy Ontario’ legislation

Ontario Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford appears at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2025 10:10 am.

The Ontario government is set to introduce legislation today that would require public-sector organizations to prioritize Ontario-made goods and services first, then Canadian suppliers.

The province says the Buy Ontario Act would apply to all public-sector organizations, including municipalities, ministries, agencies, contractors and subcontractors.

The minister of public and business service delivery says the proposed legislation is a measure to protect Ontario jobs in the face of economic challenges, including U.S. tariffs. 

Stephen Crawford says it would help ensure every possible procurement dollar that can be spent in Ontario remains in the province.

The government says it’s working to establish vendor lists of Ontario and Canadian suppliers for provincial infrastructure and procurement processes.

It says in cases where Ontario or Canadian goods and services can’t be procured at a reasonable cost or time frame, the policy will still allow procurement from outside the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

