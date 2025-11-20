Financial literacy is easier than you think

November is financial literacy month, and when it comes to finances, ignorance is certainly not bliss.

With all the resources online, whether that be from TikToks or business blogs or even ChatGPT, it may seem intimidating to cut through all the noise to find out what works for you. But the reality is, educating yourself is easier than you think.

All it takes is one conversation.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Gary Teelucksingh, co-founder of the Money Wise Institute and partner at Electric Mind. He’s also the author of Roots of Prosperity: Building Legacies Beyond Wealth. The two discuss how to build financial habits that work for your personal lifestyle, and how the worst thing you could do for your money is not talk about it, regardless of how old you are.