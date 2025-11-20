Wax Diana in ‘revenge dress’ is unveiled in Paris decades after her death in the city

The life-size wax figure of Lady Diana is presented at Grevin Museum in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Thomas Adamson And Oleg Cetinic, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2025 8:52 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 11:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — Princess Diana returned to Paris in wax Thursday as one of Europe’s oldest wax museums unveiled a new figure of the British royal in the so-called “revenge dress,” decades after her tragic death in the city.

The statue was ordered in Paris after the director of the Grevin Museum visited London and came away underwhelmed by the Diana likeness at Madame Tussauds, prompting him to commission his own version, museum officials said.

Grevin’s life-size — and very convincing — figure of the late Princess of Wales is dressed in a replica of the black, off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging cocktail dress Diana wore to a Serpentine Gallery event in London in 1994. It was the same night that King Charles III — at the time Prince Charles — acknowledged on television that he had been unfaithful with Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla.

For Paris, the tribute carried extra weight: Diana — “Lady Di” to the French, who still use the nickname affectionately even though she spent most of her public life as a princess — died after a car crash in a tunnel by the Seine in 1997, a death that helped immortalize her in the Parisian imagination, where she still remains present in the flowers and handwritten notes left at informal memorials.

Museum officials noted that the unveiling came on the 30th anniversary of an explosive interview that Diana gave to BBC “Panorama,” which observers say dented the standing of the monarchy and the Queen.

Some observers noted wryly how the museum’s newest royal guest was positioned far from wax likenesses of her famous ex-husband and mother-in-law.

High heels, a pearl choker at her neck and a small handbag clasped in both hands completed the sculpture. Tabloids later dubbed the outfit the “revenge dress,” and the museum leaned into that symbolism.

French novelist Christine Orban, who wrote “Mademoiselle Spencer,” a novel imagined from Diana’s point of view, said the figure was overdue.

She called the black dress a turning point in Diana’s story.

“The dress is very significant of her liberation because in the royal family, black is only worn for funerals, and then such a sexy dress for a Princess of Wales, well, that’s not common either,” she said. “So she decides to wear her high heels and Louboutins. And to go to the Serpentine Gallery to make an impression, to get photographed.”

Grevin, founded in the 19th century, has long packed its ornate halls with political leaders, artists, pop-culture figures — and, yes, British royals. Diana is the latest in a steady stream of star wattage additions the museum uses to refresh the collection and boost visitors at the site that has attracted some 700,000 annual visitors in recent years.

News of the unveiling filtered through Paris, even before most people had a chance to visit.

“It brought back that night in the tunnel, even though I was a kid then,” said Julien Martin, 38. “Paris never completely let go of Diana, so it made sense that a big wax museum finally did this.”

“I wasn’t even alive but for my generation, she seems like the first modern princess — glamorous, but also vulnerable,” said 24-year-old student Lina Ben Amar. “If tourists come to see celebrities in wax, she is one of the first they will look for.”

Diana will be in good company. Curators set her beside another prominent royal who died in Paris — albeit centuries earlier: Marie Antoinette.

Thomas Adamson And Oleg Cetinic, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, four others including a child, are in critical condition, and three more are missing after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency...

10m ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

0m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade takes over Toronto streets

The 121st annual Santa Claus Parade is back on Toronto streets this weekend which means lots of road closures in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Make sure to check the details ahead of time so you don't miss...

1h ago

GO resumes regular service on Stouffville line after train hits dump truck in Markham

GO Transit has resumed regular train service on its Stouffville line after a dump truck was struck by a train on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Carlton Road and Highway...

updated

29m ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, four others including a child, are in critical condition, and three more are missing after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency...

10m ago

Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit. Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga,...

0m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade takes over Toronto streets

The 121st annual Santa Claus Parade is back on Toronto streets this weekend which means lots of road closures in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Make sure to check the details ahead of time so you don't miss...

1h ago

GO resumes regular service on Stouffville line after train hits dump truck in Markham

GO Transit has resumed regular train service on its Stouffville line after a dump truck was struck by a train on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Carlton Road and Highway...

updated

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Study finds a diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods. Shauna Hunt with the research that might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store.

17h ago

2:08
Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal Mississauga hit and run

Peel Police have identified the victim of last week's fatal Mississauga hit-and-run as a 56-year-old father. Investigators say the suspect has been arrested and charged. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

2:33
Airbnb guest refuses to check out or pay, leaving one couple in a bind

A Richmond Hill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after running into several issues to get the guest, who checked in back in May, out of their home. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

1:53
Ford government passes education Bill 33 despite opposition

Ontario's legislature passed Bill 33 in Queen's Park today despite opposition from students and advocates.

2:03
Canadian lawyer advised Ryan Wedding to kill witness, U.S. officials allege

Among the seven Canadians arrested in a crackdown on drug lord Ryan Wedding, U.S. officials allege lawyer Deepak Paradkar was a close ally to Wedding and advised him to kill a witness.

More Videos