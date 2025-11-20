Police seek suspect following multiple robberies in Malvern area

Toronto police are searching of an individual wanted in connection of multiple street robberies in the Malvern area.

Police say the incidents occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13, in the evening hours. The suspect is known to target females who are walking in the area alone.

It is alleged that the suspect robbed three different female victims as he approached them from behind and grabbed their phones and purses.

None of the victims were injured, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black coat.

“Police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings while traveling in the Morningside Avenue/Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road/Finch Avenue East area,” Toronto police said in a media release Thursday morning.