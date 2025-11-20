Trains collide in the Czech Republic, leaving dozens of people injured

The scene after an express train collided with a passenger train on the line between Zliv and Dívčice in the České Budějovice region in the southern Czech Republic on Thursday, Nov.20, 2025. (Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2025 2:20 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 6:56 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — An express train collided with another passenger train in the southern Czech Republic on Thursday, injuring dozens of people, officials said.

The accident took place near the city of Ceske Budejovice at around 6:20 a.m.

A total of 57 people suffered mostly light injuries but two were seriously injured, the regional rescue service said.

But a hospital in Ceske Budejovice later said five people it admitted had serious injuries.

The traffic between Ceske Budejovice and the city of Plzen was halted and was not expected to resume until the afternoon.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured including child in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, and four others, including a 5-year-old child, are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Brampton...

47m ago

Carney signs UAE investment pact, launches trade talks during Abu Dhabi visit

ABU DHABI — Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an investment-protection agreement Thursday with the United Arab Emirates, during a visit to Abu Dhabi that has involved limited media access as concerns...

1h ago

Trump signs bill to release Jeffrey Epstein case files after fighting it for months

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his...

7h ago

Study finds diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods, and the research might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store. Ready-made meals, sweet and savoury snacks,...

12h ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured including child in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, and four others, including a 5-year-old child, are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Brampton...

47m ago

Carney signs UAE investment pact, launches trade talks during Abu Dhabi visit

ABU DHABI — Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an investment-protection agreement Thursday with the United Arab Emirates, during a visit to Abu Dhabi that has involved limited media access as concerns...

1h ago

Trump signs bill to release Jeffrey Epstein case files after fighting it for months

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his...

7h ago

Study finds diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods, and the research might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store. Ready-made meals, sweet and savoury snacks,...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Study finds a diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods. Shauna Hunt with the research that might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store.

13h ago

2:08
Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal Mississauga hit and run

Peel Police have identified the victim of last week's fatal Mississauga hit-and-run as a 56-year-old father. Investigators say the suspect has been arrested and charged. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:33
Airbnb guest refuses to check out or pay, leaving one couple in a bind

A Richmond Hill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after running into several issues to get the guest, who checked in back in May, out of their home. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:03
Canadian lawyer advised Ryan Wedding to kill witness, U.S. officials allege

Among the seven Canadians arrested in a crackdown on drug lord Ryan Wedding, U.S. officials allege lawyer Deepak Paradkar was a close ally to Wedding and advised him to kill a witness.

19h ago

2:12
FBI announce $15M reward for former Canadian Olympian turned drug kingpin Ryan Wedding

The FBI, along with the RCMP and other international authorities, announced a $15M reward for the arrest of former Canadian snowboarding Olympian turned drug kingpin, as well as the arrest of seven other Canadians.

20h ago

More Videos