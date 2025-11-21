As Prime Minister Mark Carney heads for the G20 Summit in South Africa, his trip to the United Arab Emirates proved to be one focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and potential foreign investment relations.

However, mention of the UAE’s alleged involvement in the war in Sudan was something many Canadians and human rights activists felt was missing from the trip’s itinerary.

Amnesty International claims credible sources have found the UAE to be in violation of the United Nations’ arms embargo to Sudan’s Darfur region, something the UAE repeatedly denies. The Sudanese war broke out in 2023, as its army battles for power against a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. More than 150,000 lives have been claimed.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Glen McGregor, political correspondent for CityNews to break down the implications of Carney’s trip to the Middle East, and how the omission for holding the UAE accountable could have consequences for Canada’s humanitarian image.