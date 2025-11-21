Ford government criticized for late release of EQAO results

Children are seen in a classroom in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Mark McAllister

Posted November 21, 2025 5:20 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 5:25 pm.

For many parents and educators, Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test results offer a gauge of where students are with their studies. But the Ford government has been keeping those results under wraps, and some say that doesn’t ‘add up.’

EQAO is an arms-length agency of the Ontario government which tests students annually in Grades 3 to 6 in reading, math, and writing. Grade 9 and 10 students also take a literacy test. The results are usually made public in late September or early October. This year, however, the Ford government says it’s doing its own math and digging through the data to better understand it.

“We’re going to dig into the scores, because we feel that these scores need to be a lot higher, they need to focus on the areas that are jobs of the future, and that’s STEM, science, technology, engineering and math,” said Premier Ford.

Education Minister Paul Calandra blamed himself for wanting to take a closer look first, but said that the information was on its way.

“Soon we’ll be releasing the EQAO results, so there’s a lot more that has to happen in education to put it all back on the right path,” Calandra said earlier this week.

The lack of transparency to date is not sitting well with some. Critics argue that the delay allows the Minister to offer his own analysis before others get the opportunity, to the government’s advantage.

“You know, they’ve claimed that their funding cuts aren’t having an impact on schools. If the test scores are not great, then that destroys their narrative that their funding is adequate and that the changes that they’ve made to the curriculum are all without problem,” said Ontario NDP Education Critic Chandra Pasma.

Elementary teachers, meanwhile, would rather do away with standardized testing altogether and suggest using the province’s “deep dive” to determine it’s not worth having school kids under the microscope.

“EQAO just doesn’t give us the breadth and depth of information we need in order to help our students. Our educators are best at assessing students’ learning and then adapting their teaching style to meet the needs of the students,” said Shirley Bell, vice-president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

The test results would normally help school boards determine the next course of action, but that may no longer be the case with the province taking over some of those boards, meaning any answers will have to come from the government itself.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer faces nearly a dozen charges for alleged offences over a decade

A Toronto police officer is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a person over the course of a decade. Toronto Police say the officer, identified as Bojan Antal,...

1h ago

Remains found in Brampton home after fire, demolition halted: Police

The body of one of three people who were unaccounted for following a fire at a Brampton home on Thursday morning was discovered by workers on Friday afternoon, Peel police said in an update from the scene. Demolition...

10m ago

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

50m ago

Students and teachers in B.C. grizzly attack responded 'heroically': chief

What was to be a short afternoon field trip for about 20 students and staff of a school in Bella Coola, B.C., became a "traumatic event" where four people were badly hurt when a grizzly attacked without...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer faces nearly a dozen charges for alleged offences over a decade

A Toronto police officer is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a person over the course of a decade. Toronto Police say the officer, identified as Bojan Antal,...

1h ago

Remains found in Brampton home after fire, demolition halted: Police

The body of one of three people who were unaccounted for following a fire at a Brampton home on Thursday morning was discovered by workers on Friday afternoon, Peel police said in an update from the scene. Demolition...

10m ago

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

50m ago

Students and teachers in B.C. grizzly attack responded 'heroically': chief

What was to be a short afternoon field trip for about 20 students and staff of a school in Bella Coola, B.C., became a "traumatic event" where four people were badly hurt when a grizzly attacked without...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Remains found in Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel Police

Peel Regional Police said they discovered the remains of a single adult during a search of Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

3h ago

0:32
Child dies after being struck by vehicle when trying to cross street

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, their grandfather was also struck but remains in hospital.

6h ago

3:12
Search continues for three unaccounted for in fatal Brampton house fire

Fire crews and police are still searching for three people that were believed to be living in a Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a massive fatal fire.

7h ago

1:16
Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a serious collision near Millcreek Drive and Derry Road that has left two pedestrians, including a teenage boy under 16, in critical condition. Jazan Grewal reports.

19h ago

2:23
Residents raise concerns about redevelopment of Summerhill park

Residents shared feedback with the City of Toronto in an, at-times, heated consultation meeting about the redevelopment of Pricefield Park. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

More Videos