Toronto police officer faces nearly a dozen charges for alleged offences over a decade

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 21, 2025 5:17 pm.

A Toronto police officer is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a person over the course of a decade.

Toronto Police say the officer, identified as Bojan Antal, committed the alleged offences between May 2014 and November 2025.

Police did not explain the relationship between the alleged victim and the accused.

No other details were released.

Antal faces charges of sexual assault, two counts of assault, breach of trust by a public officer, criminal harassment, intimidation, two counts of mischief and three counts of uttering threats.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on January 6, 2026.

