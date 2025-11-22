Another Canadian arrested linked to Ryan Wedding case

The FBI say a Vancouver man is the latest to be arrested in connection with his alleged role in Canadian Olympic snowboarder-turned-fugitive Ryan Wedding’s intercontinental drug smuggling ring.

An update from the FBI says Rasheed Pascua Hossain was captured days after it was announced that seven other Canadians had been charged for extradition to the United States over their connection to the ring.

The FBI says a federal arrest warrant was issued for Hossain last month after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

A spokesperson for B.C. RCMP could not confirm whether Hossain was arrested in the province.

Wedding is on the FBI’s most wanted list, and is believed to be on the run in Mexico.

He has been described by U.S. law enforcement as a modern-day Pablo Escobar — referencing the notorious Colombian drug lord.

The allegations against the Canadian have not been tested in Canadian courts, which will ultimately be tasked with looking at any extradition requests.