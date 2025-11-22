Britain’s Daily Mail publisher enters exclusive talks to buy Telegraph Media Group for $654 million

FILE - The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail newspapers are displayed for sale in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2025 7:15 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2025 8:02 am.

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail has entered exclusive talks to buy Telegraph Media Group in a deal that would link two news groups that have traditionally supported the right-leaning Conservative Party.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc said on Saturday that the talks were designed to finalize the terms of a 500 million-pound ($654-million) deal to buy the Telegraph from an Abu Dhabi-backed venture known as Redbird IMI.

The proposed transaction comes after concerns about foreign ownership of British news organizations stalled Redbird IMI’s efforts to take control of the Daily Telegraph and its sister Sunday publication two years ago.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she would review any new acquisition to ensure it protects the public interest and complies with legislation governing “foreign state influence” in media mergers.

DMGT said it expected to complete the transaction “quickly.”

“Under ownership the Daily Telegraph will become a global brand, just as the Daily Mail has,” Chairman Jonathan Harmsworth, also known as Lord Rothermere, said in a statement.

The battle over ownership of the Telegraph, a fixture on Britain’s media landscape since 1855, began in 2023, when the Barclay family lost control of the company in a dispute with its lenders.

In November of that year, a venture between New York-based RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments said it had agreed to acquire the Telegraph in exchange for loans that would allow the Barclays to repay their debts to Lloyds Banking Group.

But that deal triggered a debate in the House of Commons about the dangers of foreign influence over Britain’s news media — and by extension the national political debate.

The previous government, led by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, quickly announced plans to review the proposed deal.

“It would not be appropriate for a foreign state to interfere with the accurate presentation of our news or the freedom of expression in newspapers,” then-Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said at the time.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

14h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

15h ago

G7 security ministers in Ottawa to talk organized crime, migrant smuggling, drugs

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree plans to meet his Group of Seven counterparts and others in Ottawa today to discuss problems including transnational organized crime. The two-day G7...

35m ago

New legislation could expand First Nations status

OTTAWA — Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer of First Nations status between generations, but it's not clear yet if those changes will pass the House of...

39m ago

