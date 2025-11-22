PM Carney in Johannesburg as G20 members agree to release a declaration without U.S.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 Summit, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2025 4:10 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2025 7:42 am.

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Johannesburg for the G20 summit, where South African officials say there will be a joint declaration despite a U.S. boycott.

Carney is meeting today with leaders from France, Jamaica, Norway, Germany, the U.K., the European Union and the World Trade Organization.

He is also taking part in official meetings with G20 leaders, with a morning session on inclusive economic growth such as reforming financing for development, and an afternoon session on climate change, food systems and clean energy.

South African government spokesman Vincent Magwenya said countries had agreed to endorse a joint statement even with the U.S. not being present, and suggested it will include language on climate change and women’s rights.

Analysts had feared that the summit would result in no consensus, with a unilateral statement from South Africa summarizing the talks instead of an agreement.

This afternoon, Carney will take part in an event between the European Union and Vietnam, which is chairing a trade bloc of Pacific Rim countries including Canada who believe in rules-based trade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

14h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

15h ago

G7 security ministers in Ottawa to talk organized crime, migrant smuggling, drugs

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree plans to meet his Group of Seven counterparts and others in Ottawa today to discuss problems including transnational organized crime. The two-day G7...

40m ago

New legislation could expand First Nations status

OTTAWA — Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer of First Nations status between generations, but it's not clear yet if those changes will pass the House of...

44m ago

Top Stories

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

14h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

15h ago

G7 security ministers in Ottawa to talk organized crime, migrant smuggling, drugs

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree plans to meet his Group of Seven counterparts and others in Ottawa today to discuss problems including transnational organized crime. The two-day G7...

40m ago

New legislation could expand First Nations status

OTTAWA — Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer of First Nations status between generations, but it's not clear yet if those changes will pass the House of...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
Remains found in Brampton home after fire, 2 others unaccounted for

The remains of a body have been discovered in a Brampton home destroyed by flames, bringing the death toll in the fatal fire to 3. As Shauna Hunt tells us, two others remain unaccounted for

14h ago

2:19
City cracking down on sports nets left on municipal right of way

Bylaw enforcement has ordered nets set up near sidewalks and streets be removed, but residents say it’s a way for the kids to gather and be active. Beverly Andrews talks with a resident who received one of the Notice of Violation from the city.

15h ago

0:41
Remains found in Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel Police

Peel Regional Police said they discovered the remains of a single adult during a search of Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

17h ago

0:32
Child dies after being struck by vehicle when trying to cross street

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, their grandfather was also struck but remains in hospital.

20h ago

3:12
Search continues for three unaccounted for in fatal Brampton house fire

Fire crews and police are still searching for three people that were believed to be living in a Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a massive fatal fire.

21h ago

More Videos