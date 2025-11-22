Police search for suspect after man killed in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least one suspect after a man was pronounced dead in a Brampton neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say just after 3 p.m., a man was either shot or stabbed in the Clearjoy Street and Southlake Boulevard area, which is near Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive East.

Paramedics tell CityNews the man was pronounced dead at the scene

There was no immediate suspect description, but investigators say there is a large police presence in the area.

More to come