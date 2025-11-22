DEVELOPING

Police search for suspect after man killed in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 22, 2025 4:53 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2025 4:54 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least one suspect after a man was pronounced dead in a Brampton neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say just after 3 p.m., a man was either shot or stabbed in the Clearjoy Street and Southlake Boulevard area, which is near Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive East.

Paramedics tell CityNews the man was pronounced dead at the scene

There was no immediate suspect description, but investigators say there is a large police presence in the area.

More to come

