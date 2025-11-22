Shots fired at Scarborough home early Saturday morning

A yellow police line tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 22, 2025 11:16 am.

Toronto police were called to a home in Scarborough early Saturday morning after residents reported hearing gunshots in the North Bendale neighbourhood.

Officers arrived at the scene near Ellesmere Road and Bellamy Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. and located evidence of gunfire.

Authorities say a home was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Police have not said how many suspects are believed to be involved, and no descriptions were released.

They say an investigation is ongoing.

