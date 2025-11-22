Tenants, housing advocates rally at Queen’s Park against Bill 60

A national housing day rally took place at Queen’s Park on Saturday, with advocates speaking out against the Ford government’s proposed Bill 60, warning that it could exacerbate homelessness in the province.

The bill is aimed at speeding up decisions that increase housing supply. But critics point out the bill would block renters from introducing new evidence during Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) hearings and cut appeal times from 30 to 15 days. It would also eliminate the rule that states landlords must provide a month’s rent in compensation when they evict a tenant for personal use of the property.

“One of the biggest things to consider is when you have half your population that rents and relies on stability of housing through rent control, and things like that, they already have a target on their back,” said Lindsay Blackwell, an organizer with No Demovictions Ontario. “Corporate landlords are looking for unit turns, they’re looking to maximize their profits.

“They have all kinds of profit-maximization strategies that they rely on to carry these out, and participating in the regulatory process is part of that. What that means for families and for tenants in Ontario is if you are in a stable rent-controlled building and you’re looking to put down roots in your community, you don’t have a damn chance.”

The province says the changes contained in the bill would actually entice more people to rent out their properties, increasing housing, while at the same time holding bad apples who abuse the system accountable.

Toronto Councillor Josh Matlow said previously that the proposed changes in the new bill are the most “radical and harmful” to tenant protections ever seen, by eliminating rent control and security of tenure for tenants, adding that it could result in “significant increases in homelessness.”

The opposition NDP say the bill is aimed at getting rid of any rent control in the province and will lead to “mass evictions.”

MPPs are expected to vote on the bill on Monday.