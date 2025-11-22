A Toronto man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for more than a year has been apprehended, according to police.

Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Singh went “unlawfully at large” on May 31, 2024 and was Friday evening.

According to provincial police, Singh is serving a five-year, five-month and 10-day sentence for discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, armed robbery and possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

“The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation,” authorities wrote in a statement.

Provincial police say Singh is facing additional charges, but specific details were not released.